Dwayne Johnson criticizes Vin Diesel for “manipulating” him into returning to ‘Fast and Furious’

the enmity between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel dates back to 2016, when they shot the eighth ‘Fast and Furious’ movie. However, at the beginning of November, the actor who plays Toretto buried the hatchet after his last fight with Dwayne Johnson and publicly asked him on his Instagram account to return for the end of the franchise.

“The moment has arrived. The world is waiting for the end of ‘Fast 10’. And how do you know when my son talks about you at home, he refers to you as uncle dwayne. There isn’t a vacation that goes by without you sending us your best wishes…” she said.

“But the time has come. Your legacy awaits you. I told you years ago that I would keep my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would arrive and show the best ending of Fast that will come with the tenth installment! I say this full of love… but you have to show up. Do not abandon the franchise as you still have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be interpreted by another. I hope you rise to the occasion and can achieve your destiny,” he concluded.

Dwayne Johnson explodes against Vin Diesel

However, Dwayne Johnson He has not taken this message very well and now, more than a month later, he has decided to respond to his former partner in an interview with CNN and accused of “manipulating” him to return to the franchise.

“In June of last year I told Vin Diesel, directly and privately, that I would not return to the franchise. I was firm but cordial with my words and I said that I would always support the cast and I would always support the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance of it coming back“, starts.

“Vin’s recent post was an example of his manipulation… We had talked about this months ago and came to a clear understanding. I did not like that he included his children, as well as the death of Paul Walker. Leave them out,” he continued.

“We had talked about this months ago and came to a clear understanding. My goal from the start was to end my incredible journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace,” it said. “It is unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I am confident in the Fast universe and its ability to deliver consistent results to the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.” from ‘Fast and Furious’.

