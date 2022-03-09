Dwayne Johnson announces the delay of its premiere

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson does not usually give us bad news, but this time it has been. Black Adam It was going to be released in July this year. The film will be released this year, but further than we thought, it is going to Autumn this year.

The actor has announced the delay of the film through his social networks, and all in a rather pessimistic way. Black Adam has a delay that will take his film to a premiere in October.

Black Adam has a delay in its premiere and changes its date

The Rock has confirmed that the film will hit theaters on October 21, 2021, quite close to films like ‘The Flash’ or the sequel to Aquaman. What does this mean? Well, there are great options that these films could be delayed to 2023, something that fans do not want.

Why has Black Adam suffered a delay in its premiere?

There is nothing official except confirmation, but it is said that everything could be due to the VFX, which could have reshoots because the cut would not be liked too much. Be that as it may, the decision will have effects on each and every one of the films that are to come.

To put you in context, a delay in The Flash could mean a delay in ‘Batgirl’, since everything indicates that this project is connected to the Scarlet Runner movie.

