‘Don’t kill my son for tabloids’; Atlas fan’s mother pleads

The pain of a mother to see that her son is in a delicate state is immense, but even greater when reading on social networks false information that he had died. Begging empathy and the utmost respect to those who mistakenly spread that news, the mother of the Atlas fan named Esteban Hernández Martínez asks that “they don’t kill their son” for being “yellow journalists”.

One of the wounded who remains in serious condition at the Querétaro General Hospital, nicknamed Razor had been released as presumed dead on the White Cocks and Atlas amateur fightbut his mother, Mrs. María Guadalupe Martinez, spoke for the first time to deny them.

“Do not spread things that are not true, it reaches my relatives from Guadalajara and the United States information that my son is dead and it is not trueThey are giving you attention. Don’t be yellowonly what I tell them (is official) because their doctor tells me,” he said.

“Do not spread that my son is dead, I ask you please because I have a family, my mother is big and scared; my brothers the same, do not spread things that are not, please.

The Razor’s mother She thanked the attention of the doctors, nurses and state authorities to try to make the difficult hours more bearable, confident that they will succeed.

“Thank you very much because Querétaro has been greatThey have given us everything in food, service, transportation, absolutely everything. I thank the government of Querétaro because they are not serving one hundred.”

Here is the mother of Esteban Hernandez “el razor” the barrista that several journalists thought was dead. Please apologize, gentlemen. And ask for it now. pic.twitter.com/cauMrWjqFP — Pali Plax ♥️???? (@paliplax) March 7, 2022

Government of Querétaro has more than 30 suspects

Mauricio Kuri, Governor of Queretarorevealed the latest research progress carried out by the State Prosecutor’s Office regarding the violent events that occurred on Saturday on the field of the La Corregidora Stadium. In interview with Millennium Televisionthe official revealed that they already have a list with more than 30 suspects, of which he chose to omit names so as not to hinder the investigations.

“We already have a list with suspects, we have more than 30. I cannot say the names, this morning I was with the state prosecutor, we are doing well in the investigations because these criminals can escape us, “he said.