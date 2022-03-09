Does Karol G have a new love? This is the artist who would have stolen her heart

Karol G’s reggaeton singer has remained in the public eye after announcing the tour she will take in Colombia this year and her new role as an actress in the new Netflix series Griseldain which he will be with Sofía Vergara.

Karol G has always been very open to sharing her life with her followers, for which she has told on different occasions what she feels, her love breakups and new loves. However, recently some viewers rumored that the singer was in a relationship with Colombian soccer player James Rodrígez.

However, the TV show I know everything He said that informants would have commented that, in reality, Bichota is dating fellow singer Feid.

According to the program, Karol G has been seen very close to the singer, so much so that he did not hesitate to share several stories at a concert in which he was seen to be very excited to see him sing.

Although it is still rumors, many of her followers say that the singer has feelings for Feid.

Does Anuel AA still love Karol G?

Anuel AA and Karol G confirmed their breakup several months ago; However, the ex-partner does not stop being in trend for various reasons. An example is the new song that the reggaeton singer released that many thought was a hint for Anuel.

However, this time the singers are in the public eye after the reggaeton performer live in which he dialogued with his followers and answered some of their questions. There was recorded a strange moment that he confused his followers.

Although many believe that it is a joke played on the singer, others assume that Anuel made it conscious. At live They told the artist: “If you still love Karol G, touch your hair”, immediately afterwards the singer began to touch his hair.

Users have stated that it was a simple coincidence, while others prefer to think that the singer still loves Karol G.

The recognition of Karol G in the Billboard

in the style of Pretty Woman Karol G arrived dressed in red at the gala of the Billboard Women in Musica ceremony that takes place annually to recognize women in the music industry.

The Colombian artist received the Rule Breaker award (rule breaker, in Spanish), awarded to those women who defy expectations with their music.

On the stage of the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, where the event was held, the artist assured that she had dreamed of that moment, especially in front of other great women in the profession.

“All the time, the world teaches us to see bad things in ourselves and in others. What would happen if we try only to see good things? I try every day”, added the also known as ‘Bichota’.

During the ceremony, the paisa also performed her song Boat with a female group and She was the only Hispanic honored at the recent Women in Music gala.

In previous editions, the recognition given to Karol G was given to artists such as Demi Lovato and Alessia Cara. In this 2022 edition, Olivia Rodrigo, Bonnie Raitt, Doja Cat, among others, were also recognized in other categories.

It should be noted that Karol G is currently the most listened to Hispanic artist in the United States and recently announced that During his so-called Bichota Tour 2022, he will be performing in the coming months before the national public.