Dodgers owner makes offer to buy Chelsea

After Russian-Israeli oligarch Abramovich recently announced his decision to sell the club to protect it from the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, multiple Major League Baseball (MLB) team owners have been closely in negotiations.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has reportedly received an offer to buy the club from a consortium led by billionaires. Todd Boehly and Hansjorg Wyss.

Boehly owns stock in Los Angeles Lakers, Angeles Dodgers, Angeles Sparks, Cloud9, and DraftKings, however, are looking to invest more money in a sports organization that operates on the other side of the world.

What is the price of Chelsea?

He knows the Blues are on the market for £3bn, and despite the owner saying that’s a “crazy” figure, he said he still has to meet with some partners to determine the final price.

The chain of owners of the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and now the Los Angeles Dodgers, are the ones that have most dreamed of buying the famous Russian team.

🚨BREAKING! 🚨 Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss is working with American billionaire and LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly on a bid to buy Chelsea. An official offer for the club is expected to be made soon. 🗞️[<a href=”https://twitter.com/Matt_Law_DT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Matt_Law_DT</a>] pic.twitter.com/tAXDGlwqkd — Chelsea FC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮NXChelseaGoleador (@ChelseaGoleador) March 2, 2022

