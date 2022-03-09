Do you want to ‘chambear’ on Netflix? These are the vacancies and the requirements to apply – El Financiero

Do you dream of working in a world-renowned company? Netflix opened its doors to people who are interested in being part of the streaming platform.

The company, which offers entertainment services and has more than 200 million subscribers in more than 190 countries, announced its job bank in Mexico

Available vacancies include positions ranging from creative marketing producer to technology sourcing specialist from Latin America.

Currently, Netflix has more than 11 thousand employees worldwide, of this total, 47 percent are women. When describing its work culture, the digital platform ensures on its website that “people are more important than processes”.

Marketing Creative Producer

Netflix seeks a Creative Marketing Producer to lead the creative innovation and production of best-in-class entertainment campaigns for Mexico.

Skills:

More than 7 years of experience creating, preferably in an entertainment brand, advertising agency or media.

Knowledgeable about the Mexican market, in terms of the media and entertainment landscape.

Solid experience working with creative agencies and production providers.

Expert knowledge of marketing campaign localization, production and traffic workflows.

Deep knowledge and experience with set production and 360 degree campaigns.

Ability to manage a large volume of creatives and campaign types in parallel.

Passion for telling stories.

Spanish and English are required.

Compensation Manager LATAM

The company is looking for a person who will be responsible for managing payments and compensation in Latin America. In addition, he will ensure that the platform is a suitable place to work based on company policies.

Skills:

Ability to think creatively and be agile, this is not your typical survey based compensation role.

Strong analytical skills and ability to tell a story with ideas and trends. Experience in executive compensation a plus.

Strong ability to proactively plan and react quickly.

Confidence to rely on your own judgment and discretion to work independently, take smart risks.

Experience working with global compensation, companies and teams.

Experience in a regional role for LATAM.

Ability to embody Netflix’s core values ​​Navigate ambiguity and be comfortable with some level of inconsistency.

LATAM Technology Sourcing Specialist

The company is seeking a candidate to handle technology sourcing and supply chain in support of studio and corporate needs in the region, including ordering, stock control, vendor negotiations, and forecasting/ optimization of our inventory and technology captures.

Skills:

At least 5 years of experience contributing to a technology sourcing and acquisition team (preferably within a multinational context)

Possesses strong vendor management skills.

He is adept at negotiating and is not afraid to challenge the status quo.

You have a gift with people and are able to create partnerships as well as communicate effectively.

You have a bachelor’s degree in supply chain management, finance, or have relevant experience in the field.

Media and entertainment experience is a plus.

If you want to apply for a position or need more information, consult the following website: https://jobs.netflix.com/search?location=Mexico%20City%2C%20Mexico