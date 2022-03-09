the meme of keanu reves ‘sad’ is an icon of 2010, this is the story behind it. Do you remember them? This is the story behind the Keanu Reeves meme | Source: DIFFUSION



In 2010, an image of Keanu Reeves ‘sad’, because in the photo the actor looked depressed and was apparently sitting on a bench in a park, eating alone. After having uploaded it to the network, the image was taken as a joke by the thousands of users on social networks, at that time, we saw the birth of some memes, such as forever alone, which was very fashionable on Facebook





The origin of the ‘Keanu sad’ meme

The result of the photo was shared on thousands of internet blogs and social networks giving it the name of “Sad Keanu“In fact, if you search for it on Google, the meme will appear because it marked the history of the internet so much that today there are people who continue to use it.

The truth is that Keanu commented on the true story of what happened that day and during an interview with the television program ‘Late Show’ He said that he wasn’t really sad that day, he just wanted to be alone to enjoy a sandwich.

“I’m just having a snack. Okay, I was thinking, well, I had some things going, but I was also hungry.”

Contrary to what was believed, the ‘Matrix’ actor would not have had a bad day, he just wanted to be alone to enjoy a sandwich, but if you analyze the statements carefully, it is what happens to all people when we want to escape work and hustle, to enjoy something to eat.

Do you remember them? This is the story behind the Keanu Reeves meme | Source: DIFFUSION

Wasn’t Keanu sad?

He also sat on the show Stephen Colbert to talk about the incident, on that occasion Keanu also commented with laughter that he was not sad “I was just thinking. There were things going on. I was hungry”.

Without a doubt, the sad Keanu meme was one of the best that the internet left in the 2010’s.