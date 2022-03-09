Did you know that you can implement Minecraft in your classroom with Microsoft Education?





There is no doubt that Minecraft is in fashion and all children want to be part of this phenomenon. This, unlike many other games, does not have to be negative. Since there is a way to implement Minecraft in your classroom with Microsoft Education.

Starting this Tuesday, March 15, Microsoft will be holding a series of workshops aimed at Spanish-speaking teachers from Latin America. These sessions will offer hands-on training for teachers to learn basic Minecraft concepts from understanding how to bring this tool into the classroom, to how to design immersive and innovative projects where students can become engineers, designers, or coders.

Minecraft Education Edition

Minecraft: Education Edition is an open world video game that promotes creativity, collaboration, and problem solving in an immersive environment where imagination is the only limit. Ideal for primary and secondary students to increase their curiosity and confidence in technology, so it can be a key tool to improve learning outcomes.

To register for the workshop it is necessary to fill out this online form. Once registered, the teacher can join each session via Teams at the times detailed below:

Welcome and activation – Tuesday, March 15 Exploring Minecraft – Tuesday, March 22 Building Adventures – Tuesday, March 29 Collaboration with Minecraft – Tuesday, April 5 Minecraft in the classroom – Tuesday, April 12

Schedule countries 3:00 p.m. Mexico, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras 4:00 p.m. Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama 5:00 p.m. Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Bolivia 6:00 p.m. Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Argentina

At the end of the workshop, teachers will be able to become certified Minecraft teachers and receive the corresponding badge.

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn how to implement Minecraft in your classroom with Microsoft Education. Everyone will thank you, especially the children.



