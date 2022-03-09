Did you have a love disappointment? 73% of people are afraid to restart a relationship and 20% look for a new partner just for sex

A woman travels through Bali with a clear goal, at least one: to visit one of the best healers to find out more about her relationship. That’s the beginning of the movie Eat Pray and Love, whose protagonist Elizabeth (Julia Roberts) is going through a divorce, relationships and travel. All to be able somehow “heal” and re-engage in a relationship.

It is a movie. But fiction is largely inspired by reality. In Chile, 72.8% of the people who participated in a survey are afraid of starting a new relationship. This is what shows a new study carried out by the Miintimacy Center together with the psychologist Angelo Constanzo, which considered 169 people. Of them, the majority were single without a partner (33.7%), 18.9% had a stable partner and 17.8% were married.

The investigation investigated fear and difficulties to start a new after a breakup. When they evaluated the difficulties behind this type of situation, the experts realized that the main reason was not knowing where to meet new people (33.1%). A situation in which the pandemic Covid-19 has had a huge negative impact it states Odette Freundlichdirector of the Miintimacy Center.

Photograph of a couple

With the pandemic and the lockdown, a large part of the links moved to the digital world. There was no other alternative. But in relationship matters, that doesn’t always help. The fact of meet through a screen interfere with chemistry. “The smell, the movements, looking into your eyes through a screen is not the same as looking at you live. This is proven from a neuroscientific point of view”, says Freundlich.

Other difficulties pointed out for not having a partner relationship were that at respondent did not like the people they met (24.9%), that their expectations were different (20.7%) and also admit that it is not what they are looking for, they just wanted sex (20.7%).

What about expectations in a relationship? when it exists a lot of illusion in the other person sometimes it is thought that it will “change” our existence, Freundlich explains. There is the concept, he says that the problems of life will be solved for me. “AND that is not like that. First, you have to solve your own problems, know what you want from yourself and from the other, up to what limit you want to share and how much space you want for yourself”.

In this process, fears also play an active role in the possible progress of a romance. Constanzo mentions that the main fears found were the fear of suffer (35.3%), the rejection (30%), the infidelity (30%), lose personal space (24.7%) and the feeling of invasion for a relationship of the couple (20%).

Why do fears intervene? Couple relationships “activate childhood wounds, traumas and attachment styles”, affirms Constance.

Freundlich exemplifies, that “If you separated because your partner was unfaithful to you, you will always be suspicious of the new couple that comes, so that the same thing does not happen to you again, so that you do not have the same wounds”.

But along with fear, there is another important element: attachments. The types attachment –secure, avoidant, disorganized and anxious– are an influence of social relationships in childhood and will build the way we relate in adulthood.

An individual with style anxious attachment think of their partner as the “better half” and have a negative image of themselves. The avoidant, meanwhile, he would be a kind of “lone wolf” who believes that he does not need affection from others and tends to repress his feelings. A disorganized it is unstable; and a sure he would show his emotions openly and comfortably.

“According to the type of attachment that you have developed in your childhood, as an individual person, it will be the type of bond that you are going to develop with your partner”explains the director of the Miintimacy Center.

The fear of a new bond transcends different spheres in relationships. Freundlich comments that, in relation to the sexual edgethe biggest fear is get infected with a sexually transmitted disease (34.9%), followed by have pain (28.4%), not knowing how to satisfy the other (29.6%), show body (29.6%), don’t give up in sex (26.6%) and, finally, fail to feel pleasure (21.9%).

In the matter of body appearancea YouGovAmerica survey indicates that more than half of Americans feel pressured with their bodies, while a 62% of those interviewed who have been in a relationship are concerned about what their partner thinks of how they look.

According to the study by the Miintimacy Center, a 69.8% of people are afraid of privacy. Among the frequently asked questions about sexual dysfunctions were found: pain in relationships, fear of not giving upthe anorgasmia –difficulty reaching orgasm– and difficulty control ejaculation.

The Attachment types can also influence the intimate relationship. For example, “if you are an avoidant person, because that is what happened to you, maybe you will experience that type of attachment of avoiding encounters, avoiding ties, when you find yourself in front of a new partner, the avoidant person is not going to want to bond”, which also could lead to sexual problemsFreundlich explains.

“Through study, we can realize the great distrust, fear and insecurity that people feel when facing the fact of starting a new relationship and to restart sexual life, causing more transient relationships and with less commitment, “said Freundlich. Also highlighting the importance of communication, limits, self-exploration and trust.