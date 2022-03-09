Dear actor of “La Casa de Papel” is preparing a film alongside Jennifer Aniston, who is she?

Without a doubt, one of the most successful series not only in Spain but worldwide is “La Casa de Papel” whose last season premiered in 2021 and we met the fatal end of some of the most hated but at the same time most loved robbers of Netflix.

And although many followers of “La Casa de Papel” would like to continue seeing the “Profesor” and the rest of the members of the band of robbers in the red jumpsuit and “Dalí” mask continue planning other assaults and big scams, this for the moment will no longer be possible.

However, we will be able to continue enjoying the actors who gave life to the most loved and hated characters of this successful Spanish series in other projects.

Such is the case of Enrique Arce who gave life to “Arturito” one of the most important characters in “La Casa de papel”, however, he is also one of the most hated.

And it is that the character of Enrique Arce in “La Casa de papel” took an unexpected turn in history because from being a hostage, he wanted to become a hero, but always putting his personal interests first.

your new project

It was through the Netflix Latin America Instagram account that a series of photographs were shared in which the actors of the second part of “Mystery on Board” posed very happily. They are Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler who posed very smiling next to Enrique Arce.

Yes, just as you read it, who gave life to the egocentric “Arturito” in “La Casa de papel”, joins the cast of the second part of the aforementioned film.

Although until now the role and name of Enrique Arce’s character in “Mystery on Board 2” are unknown, fans of the Spanish actor are already counting down the days to see the actor’s performance in this new stage.

KEEP READING:

This Spanish series will make you SWEAT with murder and stripper stories; former member of Elite appears