David Medrano apologizes for stating that there were deaths in the La Corregidora tragedy

The sports journalist David Medrano Félix offered an apology after being one of the first communicators to report, unofficially, that in the fight that took place at the La Corregidora Stadium, in Querétaro, between fans of Gallos Blancos and Atlas there were 17 dead.

It was through his Twitter account where Medrano Félix began to report the incident that took place in the match on March 5 corresponding to day 9 of Liga MX.

The journalist first commented: “due to incidents in the stands, Querétaro Vs. Atlas is suspended. The authority decided to lower the fans to the field to protect them. The game was great for security. Impossible that it can be resumed, there are fights everywhere”, and then added: “what a package that is coming to Liga MX with what is happening in La Corregidora. Police are urgent.”

Immediately Medrano began to share several videos of the beatings that were seen in the compound. At 8:04 p.m. he wrote: “there is talk of people who have died in La Corregidora,” and 12 minutes later he reported: “The first unofficial figure is 17 deaths.”

Around 11:00 p.m., he published names and details of fans who were supposedly missing and even retweeted information that a young man named Stephen He had died, however, now it is known that he is alive, although he is one of the seriously injured, as he suffered a stroke.

For this reason, David Medrano Félix offered an apology this March 8 to his more than 729,000 thousand followers: “I apologize to everyone for the information of 17 deceased that I published on Saturday without being certain. The feeling won me over. Thank goodness it wasn’t confirmed. Without further excuses, I assume my responsibility and an apology to everyone.”

A media outlet that had also reported that there were several deaths in La Corregidora was Sopitas.com, for which they also apologized on March 6: “Yesterday, given the intensity of the images that came from Querétaro, I made the serious mistake of publish unofficial and unconfirmed information on the number of victims. So far, the authorities officially report 22 injured, 2 seriously, with no deaths.

Continue reading the story

And they concluded: “without further ado, I recognize my mistake for sharing information without verifying and I offer a great apology. To avoid confusion, I will delete this message and we will wait for more information about the victims.”

The rumor of the dead fans generated skepticism on the part of public opinion regarding the official figures of 26 injured and 3 seriously, for which the governor of Querétaro, Mauricio Kuri, shared a video on March 6 on his Twitter account in which he reiterated that there were no deaths.

“I understand that the images from yesterday are disturbing. Irrational violence affects us and outrages us. Unfortunately, names and images of people who were claimed to have died have been released. Today we confirm that fortunately they are alive and receiving medical care, “said the governor.

Finally, he pointed out, “really, I have no reason to lie or hide anything, despite this, rumors or malicious versions persist that speak of deceased, of which we have no record. However, if someone has truthful information that complements or adds to what we have disclosed, I ask you to send it to this telephone number 4421015205”.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

This is how a Mexican student lives in a 9m² apartment in France