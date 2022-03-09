Cuauhtémoc Blanco wants the Gallos Blancos franchise for Zacatepec

Before the sale of the Querétaro franchise, the Governor of Morelos wants that team in the remodeled ‘Coruco’ Díaz

Governor of Morelos Cuauhtemoc Blancomentioned that he would like to have a First Division team and acknowledged that he will look for the queretaro franchise be the one that reaches the entity.

Liga MX and the Mexican Football Federation mentioned the Rooster team sale in the present 2022. Given this, the former player of America said that he would like to see the team in Zacatepec and play in the ‘Coruco’ Díaz.

“You will be welcome if you want to come here to Zacatepec, with pleasure here you will be very well received. I’m going to try to contact the owner right now of the Queretaro (Jorgealberto Hank Inzunza). I’m going to tell him to bring it here, because there are spectacular fans here, “he declared in an interview with the media.

In the same way, Cuauhtemoc Blanco He spoke about the soccer clubs and recognized that these groups must disappear for the good of soccer, since they were responsible for the violent acts that took place last weekend at the La Corregidora Stadium.

“I know I’m going to throw them at me, but it’s the truth,” he said.

The Governor of Morelos wants to recover a team for the remodeled ‘Coruco’ Díaz imago7

Cuauhtemoc Blanco He stated that the eradication of these groups would give greater security to the fans inside the stadiums and ruled that they are the ones that harm Liga MX and its different categories.

“I think they should remove the bars, because it gives you more security to go to the stadium. That’s the reality. The bars are what are hurting Mexican soccer,” he said.

In the same vein, the president stated that the bars are responsible for the accidents, since their members enter the buildings intoxicated.

“These bars are what cause these accidents… taking, even prohibited substances… so imagine… (it’s better) the euphoria of a match where the best player has to win,” he commented.

In mid-2019, ‘Coruco’ Díaz was left without football, since the team Atletico Zacatepec changed administration and this moved to Michoacán for the creation of Atlético Morelia.