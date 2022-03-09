Cream blushes, a very practical and comfortable makeup trend that lasts longer

Since it began to be used centuries and centuries ago, makeup has evolved considerably to adapt to new trends and ways of living in society. Today, there are few things that have not already been invented and incorporated into daily routines in this area.

In addition to foundation, lipstick, mascara and shadows, for many people blush cannot be missing from their daily makeup, an element that allows a little more naturalness, life and color to be given to the face in an instant.

Although in this type of product the most common is to use the powder format, for some time cream blushes have been a trend, a very practical option that, well applied, lasts longer.

Selena Gomez, applying a cream blush from her makeup line, Rare Beauty YouTube / Rare Beauty

Because of how comfortable it is to be able to carry this product with you without fear of it falling and spreading all over the bag at any given time, many brands have been launching their proposals in this regard. They range from compact creams presented in boxes to stick creams or much more liquid creams with gloss-style applicators.

So that you know some of the most popular cream blush options, we at El Comprar de La Vanguardia have made a small selection. In it you will find everything from Nyx to Nars, Rare Beauty By Selena Gomez, Maybelline, Max Factor and much more.

REVLON PhotoReady Cheek Flushing Tint Blush

REVLON PhotoReady Cheek Flushing Tint Blush amazon

This is a liquid cream blush with which to obtain a soft and vivid color. The formula includes light-reflective particles that provide a very luminous finish for the face that will remain natural.

Also, this is a long lasting product that will last all day, unlike many of the powder ones, which are absorbed into the skin quite quickly.

buy on amazon for €10.95

Max factor Miracle touch creamy blush

Max factor Miracle touch creamy blush amazon

This blush cream offers a very natural blush to leave skin radiant with every use. Being a multi-tonal product, it uses its pigments to mix effortlessly with our complexion and the tone we obtain will depend a lot on the amount we apply.

The non-greasy formula gives an ideal finish for all skin types and glides on easily and smoothly. In addition, it lasts throughout the day without the need for touch-ups.

buy on amazon for 8€

KIKO Milano Velvet Touch Creamy Stick Blush

KIKO Milano Velvet Touch Creamy Stick Blush amazon

The stick format of this other blush is also very practical and comfortable when applying it. It will be as simple as painting on the cheek area with a small amount and blending it well either with a brush or with your hands.

The formula has been enriched with kola nut oil and pistachio extract, giving it emollient properties. In addition, the texture is smooth and creamy, it adheres perfectly to the skin and is very easy to blend.

buy on amazon for €8.74

Stay Vulnerable Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez “Second Skin” Blush

Stay Vulnerable Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez “Second Skin” Blush Sephora

This is an innovative and foolproof vegan and cruelty-free cream blush with a liquid texture that melts like a second skin to give you a soft and completely natural touch of colour.

This water-resistant product combines pigments with a non-greasy blend of lightweight oils and spherical powders for a natural blush that melts on contact with skin to create a smooth, satin finish that won’t be cakey, crease or clog. pores.

buy at sephora for €23.99

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Liquid Cream Blush Soft Pinch

Rare Beauty by Selena Gopmez Liquid Cream Blush Soft Pinch Sephora

From the same brand we also find this other option in a cream format with a more liquid texture and a gloss-type application format with a brush.

This is a lightweight, long-lasting formula that spreads and sets perfectly for a subtle, healthy flush. It is available in both a matte finish and a glossy finish, so that we can choose the one that best suits our style.

buy at sephora for €21.99

NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint

NYX Professional Makeup Sweet Cheeks Soft Cheek Tint lookfantastic

With a fairly similar applicator, we also find the professional Nyx product, which comes in a tube like the one used for concealers.

This gentle cheek tint gives our skin a naturally rosy appearance, adding a rosy glow to the makeup look. Plus, it spreads seamlessly across the skin, providing a veil of color that can be blended. It should also be noted that this blush is suitable for vegans and has not been tested on animals.

Code -10% additional in LookFantastic : BEAUTY2022

buy at lookfantastic for €9.95

NARS Air Matte Blush

NARS Air Matte Blush lookfantastic

This is one of the pioneering options and also one of the most popular that we can find in cream blushes today.

This jar features a silky, lightweight blush that blends effortlessly onto skin. Its innovative formula, with a creamy texture, transforms on contact into a velvety powder, perfect for achieving a soft and natural makeup. Jojoba gel promotes an ultra-smooth application, while passion fruit oil provides an antioxidant boost.

Code -10% additional in LookFantastic : BEAUTY2022

buy at lookfantastic for €28.45

buy in the English court for €33

Flushed Blush Natural Shine Effect from Sephora Collection

Flushed Blush Natural Shine Effect from Sephora Collection Sephora

This is a cream-textured blush that blends perfectly into the skin, offering a natural result and a very interesting luminosity of the complexion, which is instantly enhanced.

As it is a tube format, we will prevent it from being damaged if it falls or we move it too much and, in addition, it will be compatible if we have to go by plane as it does not have more than 10 ml.

buy in sephora for 5€

Florence by Mills Cheek Me Later Cream Blush



Florence by Mills Cheek Me Later Cream Blush lookfantastic

Finally, we can also find this other option from Florence by Mills, the vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand of actress Millie Bobby Brown, from the series Stranger Things.

This velvety-textured cream blush glides smoothly onto skin, providing semi-sheer coverage and drying to a powder finish that adheres to skin for long-lasting wear. The secret ingredient is Kaolin clay, a natural oil absorbent that ensures the color stays put. We can even apply a little on the eyelids as eye shadow.

Code -10% additional in LookFantastic : BEAUTY2022

buy at lookfantastic for €13.45

The news published in the Buyer section objectively and independently suggests products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in these news items, La Vanguardia receives a commission.









