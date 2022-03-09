Confirmed: Cruz Azul will play with fans at the Azteca Stadium against Montreal and launches irresistible ticket offer

Cruz Azul confirmed that the first leg of the Concachampions Quarterfinals will be played with fans at the Azteca Stadium; again puts the tickets 2×1.

Cruz Azul confirmed that it will be able to open the doors of the Aztec Stadiumso that their fans are present at the game of First leg of the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, this Wednesday when I receive the Montreal of Canada to try to take advantage of the wrench weighing down your house.

And it is that after the unfortunate acts of violence that occurred last weekend at the La Corregidora Stadium, it transpired that the Concacaf was considering the possibility that the Mexican teams will play their Concachampions matches behind closed doorshowever, ultimately it will not be so.

Cruz Azul confirmed that they will play their quarterfinal match in Concachampions with fans in the stands of Aztec stadiumsince this Tuesday at last put the tickets on sale for the big date, which also launched with an irresistible offer offer for your people to meet and do weigh the locality.

The team commanded by Juan Reynoso must receive the CF Montreal in the party of First Leg of the Quarterfinals at the Azteca Stadiumthe next Wednesday March 9at 9:00 p.m., while the game of Lap will be held on a visit to the Montreal Olympic Stadium, in Canada, the Wednesday March 16 at 7:00 p.m., both from central Mexico time.

Blue Cross vs. Montreal: How much are the tickets?

The Machine announced that, just like the party of the Round of 16, tickets for the match First Leg of the Quarterfinals may be purchased at 2×1 offerwith the aim that the fans feel at home, despite the fact that the duel is mid week and in a complicated schedule. Tickets cost two for $50 pesos in the highest area of ​​the Coloso de Santa Úrsula; two for $100 pesos in the lowest part of the building and two for $700 in the most exclusive area.

