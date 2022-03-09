Colombian John Leguízamo will present an Oscar award – Cinema and Tv – Culture

John Leguizamo, Anthony Hopkins, Rami Malek, Uma Thurman, Lily James, Simu Liu and Ruth E. Carter will be among the celebrities who will present the awards

Oscar at the next ceremony on March 27.

The Hollywood Academy announced the second round of guests at its grand gala, which will recover the figure of the master of ceremonies, although it will divide the task between three women: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

While the three actresses will present the event, the rest of the celebrities will be in charge of announcing the winners of each category.

Previously, the organization had confirmed the presence of Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Zöe Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung.

The Oscar gala will have an important change this year, as the winners of eight categories will be announced an hour before the televised ceremony begins, in an attempt to lighten the gala and raise the audience data after the minimum recorded in the last editions.

Then, during the broadcast, a summary will be broadcast with the reactions of the winners.

The affected categories are best documentary, best editing, best makeup and hair, best production design, best sound, best short, best animated short and best soundtrack.

The decision, which was announced last week, was received like a jug of cold water among some candidates for the award, as some have come to propose a boycott and threaten not to appear at the event.

Competitively, ‘The Power of the Dog’, ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘Coda’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘King Richard’, ‘Nightmare Alley’, ‘Drive My Car’, ‘Dune’, ‘ Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’ are the Oscar nominees for best picture this year.

Penélope Cruz (‘Parallel Mothers’), Jessica Chastain (‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’), Olivia Colman (‘The Lost Daughter’), Kristen Stewart (‘Spencer’) and Nicole Kidman (‘Being The Ricardos’) dispute the Oscar for best leading actress.

And Javier Bardem (‘Being the Ricardos’), Benedict Cumberbatch (‘The Power of the Dog’), Andrew Garfield (‘ick, Tick? Boom!’), Will Smith (‘King Richard’) and Denzel Washington (‘ The Tragedy of Macbeth’) compete for the statuette for best leading actor.

EFE