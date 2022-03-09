closes with its highest appreciation in 9 months – El Financiero

The peso recorded a strong gain Front of american currency by the local inflation data that was higher than what was estimated by analysts and that could put pressure on the Bank of Mexico to have a new increase of 50 basis points in your interest rate at the next meeting on March 24.

The Mexican coin appreciated 1.71 percent, with which the texchange rate quoted at 20.9677 units per dollarhis eldest appreciation from June 2021 and breaks a negative streak of four days, according to data from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

The peso touched a minimum of 20.8576 and a maximum of 21.3952 pesos per dollar during the day.

“The Mexican peso is the one that presents the greatest gains against the dollar due to the fact that February inflation was well above the level estimated by the consensus of analystswhich increases the expectation that Banxico will raise the reference rate by 50 basis points at its next monetary policy meeting,” said Janneth Quiroz, deputy director of economic analysis at Monex.

He added that the dollar is operating at a loss and that the euro continues to recover because the countries of the European Union are discussing the joint issue of bonds to finance spending on energy and defense.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported that in February, inflation at the annual rate stood at 7.28 percent, about 5 basis points above the estimate by Bloomberg.

At the bank window, the dollar is sold at 21.42 units, according to data from Citibanamex.

The Bloomberg dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of 10 currencies, fell 0.94 percent to 1,193.69 points.

For the dollar index (DXY), a drop of 1.10 percent is recorded to settle at 97,947 points.

“The weakness of the dollar is not due to the fact that tensions between Russia and the West have decreased, since the war in Ukraine continues, as well as the risk of greater sanctions with global economic repercussions,” said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco Base. .

The currencies that gain the most ground against the dollar are the Hungarian forint, with 4.04 percent; the Polish zloty, with 3.97 percent; the Swedish crown, with 2.88 percent; the Czech crown, with 2.37 percent; the South African rand, 2.06 percent; the Icelandic krona, with 1.93 percent; the euro with 1.64 percent; the Brazilian real, with 1.19 percent and the Chilean peso, with 0.65 percent.