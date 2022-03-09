Christian Gálvez publicly declares himself to Patricia Pardo: “Paty, you feed my five senses”

Christian Galvez no longer intends to hide his love for Patricia Brown. The television presenter, who until now had not made any statement after being linked last week with the journalist, has just made a romantic declaration of love to his new partner.

Gálvez separated from his partner, the gymnast Almudena Cid, last December after twelve years of marriage and since then he had not been related to anyone … until this week. It seems that the also writer could have found love just two months later at work.

The news came to light last Saturday, when the Socialité program announced that between set and set love could have arisen between Christian Galvez and Patricia Pardo after both ended their respective relationships.

A beautiful declaration of love for Patricia Pardo

Now, it seems that Gálvez wants proclaim his love for the presenter from Ana Rosa’s program and he did so during an intervention on his radio program: “This week I have learned something. I have learned that if I take a step they may applaud me or they may criticize me. But I have also learned that if I don’t take it, they may let them do it too.”

The presenter thus announced that he had decided to start walking freely, winking in Galician for his new partner: “I walk slowly, but with soul. And it is that life is too short to be saving a good morning, a thank you or an I love you“, he assured.

Thus, openly and openly, Christian Gálvez dedicated some beautiful words of love and respect to his girlfriend, even mentioning her: “And speaking of loving, someone I love and admiresaid this Monday happy and excited, that if they are roses, they will bloom. Her name is Patricia“, Has expressed.

“And you, Paty, I tell you that they are roses. That I plan to give them away and take care of them so much, that we will have the most beautiful rosebush in Galicia, Spain and the whole world. And if tomorrow they wither, together we will remind you that what matters is the passion and perseverance of gardeners. And we will plant and take care of as many flowers as needed… Because you, Paty, you feed my five senses. And as Gabriel García Márquez said, ‘it all comes down to the last person you think of every night, that’s where my heart is’. Now you know where mine is”, dedicated the presenter, questioning her with the affectionate nickname, ‘Paty’.

It seems that this declaration of love is also a declaration of intentions: he is very serious with Patricia Pardo.

The criticism of the family of Almudena Cid to Christian Gálvez

In addition, this message has also served as a response to the latest criticism he has received from Almudena Cid’s familyhis ex-partner, from whom he separated at the end of the year after more than a decade together.

Their relationship surprised the gymnast’s environment, which revealed to the magazine Week that their relationship could have started while he was still with the gymnast: “We want to respect her, but Almudena left her in a surprising way, no explanations and now you have a reason“.

This source also said that, despite the fact that Cid is happy from the outside, the reality is different: the gymnast isand is very hurt and it is being very difficult for her to overcome the breakup of what seemed like an idyllic relationship.