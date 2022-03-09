Christian Bale hits again with his look in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ | Film and Television

For Christian bale It is the most normal thing in the world to impress with your look in the movies you star in. Although a few months ago surprised everyone with a completely shaved headthe new photos arriving from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder They are even more radical.

We have already seen the Welsh actor on numerous occasions with an appearance that makes him hardly recognizable, as happened in The Vice of Power. for this movie, he gained 18 kilos and carried the most excellent of the characterizations of 2018: the team that was in charge of achieving it received the Oscar for best makeup and hairstyling.

In this case, the winner of two Golden Globes and an Academy Award continues his chameleon-like odyssey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain of the fourth God of Thunder movie.belonging to phase 4 of the colossal set of superhero movies.

The name of Thor’s vile opponent played by Bale is Gorr, better known as The Butcher of Gods. He’s got a pale color and a face that’s sure to need CGI and makeup work, and for now, he looks like this:

The first look at Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder! Filming has resumed in Malibu (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/2RHo4zG1VJ — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) August 4, 2021

This tough rival first appeared in Marvel comics in the writer’s recent and prolific series Jason Aaron. It is a highly recommended reading because it also tells another of the plots that we will see in the film: the return of jane foster. Precisely the actress who puts herself in her shoes, the famous Natalie Portman will also surprise locals and strangers with the muscles she has gained.

Some more pictures of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder from the other day (photos from @nportmanbr) pic.twitter.com/oI45GN2CMT — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) March 6, 2021

On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth he will repossess Thor’s power and he doesn’t want to be left behind with his biceps. Although it seems impossible, the australian will be even more muscularthus abandoning the kilos that he acquired (artificially) in Avengers: Endgame.

Thor 4 release date

If nothing goes wrong Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on May 6, 2022. Director Taika Waititi has been put back to the Asgardian controls after the success of Thor: Ragnarök, which, according to his words, will be widely surpassed by this fourth installment that he is developing. Hype through the roof!

The aforementioned Christian Bale, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman are part of the cast, which also includes Chris Pratt, Matt Damon or Russell Crowe with a great role: Zeus. Before the due date arrives, Marvel has prepared many more productions, both in theaters and on Disney +. Or, without going any further, from the On August 6 you can already enjoy the brutal competition film (DC) in Spanish theaters: the suicide squad.