Chris Hemsworth’s tender message to Robert Downey Jr. showing Thor’s admiration for Iron Man

After years of working together and creating the spectacular marvel universethe leading superheroes became a real family.

The relationship of Robert Downey Jr. with Chris Evans Chris Hemsworth or Mark Ruffalo it has always been very close, which has helped the brilliant chemistry they had on screen.

Although the Tony Stark actor said goodbye to his role through the front door in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the bond with your peers Avengers (which even have a tattoo together) is not over.

This has been demonstrated by the beautiful messages that Downey has received from Chris Hemsworth or Mark Ruffalo to celebrate his 56th birthday. The actors, who are the most active of the group in social networks, have not hesitated to celebrate your friend with funny photos and nice words.

You can see all messages and Robert’s reply in the video above.

The Marvel Universe continues with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth does continue his journey at Marvel with a new installment of his character along with many familiar faces in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

The actor has not forgotten Downey’s special day despite being involved in the filming of the Taika Waititi tape thousands of miles away.

What will be the fourth installment of Thor will feature the participation of some Guardians of the Galaxy such as Chris Pratt and Pom Klementief, and also recently confirmed the appearance of Russell Crowe, friend of Chris.

Surely you are interested in:

The emotional words of Chris Evans on replacing Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man: “There is no one on this planet”