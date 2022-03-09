Chivas will not allow the entry of bars to the National Classic

The Chivas from Guadalajara announced this Tuesday that in the next National Classicwhich will be played on Saturday against Americathe entrance of the “animation groups“, better known as bars, at Akron Stadium.

Through a statement, the Jalisco team shared its decision to implement radical changes to guarantee a family and safe environment.

We have decided to go in depth to evolve issues of operation, communication and relationship with several of the actors in our sport: from fans to the media, sponsors and the League in general”, he reported.

The measure of not allowing the entry of the bars will be maintained until further notice. The areas that are usually designated for these groups will be occupied by children summoned through the Jorge Vergara Foundation and Telethon Foundation.

Institutional Statement: Actions and determinations of Club Deportivo Guadalajara. pic.twitter.com/hE59RGKfrM – CHIVAS (@Chivas) March 9, 2022

Chivas announced that it will change its institutional narratives regarding the rivalry with other teams, as well as the launch of the campaign ‘A classic without colors’, with which it seeks to generate a strong message of peace between ‘The Sacred Flock’ and the Eagles. For this reason, he called on the fans to attend the stadium in white clothes.

We are working on the evolution of our access system for fan identification, which will be installed and functional before 2022. This is only the beginning. At Chivas we will not rest until we provide the tranquility and experience that the fans and our soccer deserve, ”he said.

