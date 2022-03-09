Chivas announces that it will not have an animation group in ‘El Clásico’

Guadalajara confirmed that it will not have a bar in its stadium from Saturday’s game against America

Through a press release issued on their social networks, the directive of Chivas announced that, as of this Saturday, in the National Classic in view of Americathey will not have groups of entertainment at Akron Stadium until further notice.

“We have decided to go in depth to evolve issues of operation, communication and relationship with several of the actors in our sport, from fans to media sponsors and the League in general,” says the text.

“In actions with immediate effect, Chivas announces that starting this Saturday at the National Classic and until further notice. Will play NO ENTERTAINMENT GROUPS. On Saturday at the Akron Stadium, the areas that are usually designated for these groups will be occupied by children summoned through the Jorge Vergara Foundation and the Teletón Foundation. In addition, we will change our institutional narratives with immediate effect.”

After the outbreak of violence that occurred on the field of the Corregidora Stadium, in the duel between Querétaro and Atlas, the Guadalajara board announced that the site previously occupied by the animation group will be used for children from the Jorge Vergara Foundation and the Fundación Telethon.

“On Saturday at the AKRON Stadium, the areas that are usually designated for these groups will be occupied by children summoned through the Jorge Vergara Foundation and the TELETON Foundation,” he added.

In the same way, the Rojiblanca institution indicated that they will change their institutional narratives, they also launched the ‘Classic without colors’ campaign in which, as a symbol of solidarity and support for the victims of violence, they invited fans to do so dressed in white.

“In addition, we will change with immediate effect our institutional narratives regarding the rivalry with other teams and this Wednesday in conjunction with the America clubwe will launch our campaign ‘A classic without colors’, with which we want to send a strong message of peace between the teams that symbolize the greatest historical rivalry in Mexico.

“As part of this campaign, as a symbol of solidarity and support for the victims of the violence of recent days, we invite all the fans who come to the National Classic do it dressed in white,” the statement added.

In the end, the directive Sacred Flock He assured that they are working to evolve and improve their access system to provide greater security and experience to the fans who attend the Akron Stadium.

“Referring to the agreements reached today at the Owners’ Meeting, the Guadalajara Sports Club wants to ratify its commitment to the fans of providing safe environments, so for a couple of months we have been working on the evolution of our access system for fan identification, which will be installed and functional before the end of 2022.

“This is just the beginning, at Chivas we will not rest until we provide the tranquility and experience that the fans and our football deserve,” he concluded.