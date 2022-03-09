Chilean actor Pedro Pascal stars in new film alongside Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage has become a cult actor. In recent years, she has taken on challenging roles in movies like “Mandy” and “Willy’s Wonderland” and has embarked on wacky projects like the “Swear Story” series. This exploratory spirit now leads him to star in an action comedy in which the actor plays with his image along with a cast that includes Chilean Pedro Pascal and Neil Patrick Harris (“How I met your mother”), among others.

You can already see the trailer for “The weight of talent”, an action comedy that will catch the national audience. The film will premiere on April 28 in theaters across the country.

Nicolas Cage plays… Nick Cage in this fascinating and funny movie. He is in crisis. Creatively dissatisfied and facing financial ruin as he dreams of being cast by Quentin Tarantino for a film project. It’s not her only problem: her relationship with her teenage daughter is strained.

To settle your debts, Cage accepts a million dollar offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan: a Mexican billionaire played by Pedro Pascal.

Events take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones.. With a career built for this very moment, the award-winning actor and iconoclast must take on the role of his life: Nicolas Cage.

The direction of “The weight of talent” is carried out by independent filmmaker Tom Gormican (“My friends’ girlfriends”, “Ghosted”) and in the cast we also find Neil Patrick Harris and Nick Wittman (“Rambo: Last Blood” ), among others.

DATA SHEET

“THE WEIGHT OF TALENT”

Original title: “The Unbereable Weight of Massive Talent”

Country: United States. Comedy genre

Director: Tom Gormican.

Distributed by BF Distribution

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, Sharon Horgan, Jacob Scipio, Alessandra Mastronardi, Paco León, Nick Wittman, Caroline Boulton.

Check out the trailer: