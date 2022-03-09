Chiesi and the reform of Vall d’Hebron for transplanted children

Rosanna Martí Cañellas, vice president of Aninath, and Giuseppe Chiericatti, general director of Chiesi.

collaborates with Aninath (the association of boys and girls with liver transplants) inthe comprehensive reform project of the current family area of ​​the 2nd transplant floor of thein which children and adolescents who need a(liver, kidney, heart, lung).

With its contribution, Chiesi is one of the sponsors of the remodeling work that represents a total investment of 150,000 euros and in which Oak House School, Relatives and Friends of Sasha, Members of Aninath, Arteco, and private donors also collaborate. The reform will include a kitchen, bathrooms with showers, a games room, a multifunctional office and a large space with a large television screen, where you can watch movies, rest and carry out different activities organized by the hospital itself or by the different patient associations that collaborate with the plant, such as Aninath or ‘In your Shoes’, among others. others. In addition, this space will have a “gamer corner”, where video game fans will be able to enjoy their moments of disconnection. The objective is that admitted children and adolescents, and their families, can have a welcoming space to spend pleasant and quality moments, as if they were at home.

The creation of the “Family Space” is part of the Vall d’Hebron Hospital humanization plan, in which Aninath has actively participated since the “Let’s make the plant beautiful” project began in 2015, donating bed-seats for all floor roomswheelchairs, high chairs, tables to do homework in bed and virtual reality glasses, so that the most uncomfortable moments such as curesmake it easier for all boys and girls.

For Jesus QuinteroMedical Coordinator of the Pediatric Hepatology and Liver Transplant Functional Unit, “The humanization of the space for families on the second floor is going a long way beyond an architectural change. It is a change in mentality, in which patient- and family-centered care is prioritized. It is an essential element to respond to their needs, offering a more friendly space that allows us comprehensive social and health care”.

Along the same lines, Teresa Eixarch, Nursing Supervisor of the plant, comments “Thanks to the improvement of the space for families, we will add the care and highly complex medicine with friendlier spaces for families and children who have received transplants or who are undergoing transplants, which will favor their stay during admission. In this sense, the commitment of the Aninth association with the 2nd floor of children’s hospitalization of the Vall d’Hebron Hospital is to be appreciated”.

Create a positive impact on patients

The main objective of all participating patient associations, as well as Chiesi, who work to create a positive impact on the people and communities in which they have a presence, is to help patients and their families. In this way, Noelia Lopez Rodriguez, mother of a girl who has received a kidney transplant and member of the ‘In your Shoes’ association, highlights the great help that this represents for children and families. “When your daughter has to spend more or less long periods in the hospital, you need to have a space that covers her basic needs that you must also attend to as the main caregiver. Families need a space that is welcoming and that helps us to be as comfortable as possible, since during all this time the hospital becomes your second home. What’s more, have more open and integrated spaces facilitates and fosters the relationship between families that at that moment are going through the same experience and we accompany each other”.

According Rosanna Marti Canellasmother of a liver transplant child and vice president of Aninath “admissions due to pediatric transplants are, in addition to being difficult, quite long. After this intense and hard experience, families continue to be admitted other times due to the chronicity of the situation During admissions, the family and siblings of the transplanted children spend many hours in the hospital to be close and support each other as much as possible, and although the transplanted child is more than well cared for, families were limited by not having a space with a warm and welcoming environment and that did not only respond to cover the basic needs of rest, hygiene and food. This reform supposes for all win in quality and emotional health.”

On February 28, the official delivery of the check took place at the offices of Chiesi España, in Barcelona, ​​where Giuseppe Chiericatti, The company’s CEO made the delivery to the representatives of Aninath, Katia Verger, co-founder of Aninath and liver donor to her niece, and Macarena Dastis, volunteer and mother of a liver transplant child.

The act, on behalf of Chiesi Spain, also attended, Maria Carmen Basolas responsible for Institutional Relations and Sustainability of the company, who explains, “at Chiesi we work with the aim of generating a positive impact both on patients and caregivers, as well as on the communities and the environment of which we are part. As a B Corp company, we put people at the center of our strategy and with our actions, we seek the creation of social and environmental value, beyond the economic benefit. Thus, we want to always be next to patient associations, helping and collaborating so that all patients and their families can have a better quality of life. In this case, we are very proud to have been able to be part of this project, so that the transplanted boys and girls at the Vall d’Hebron Children’s Hospital have a space where they can feel at home, while they are in the hospital” .

Katia Verger and Macarena Dastis, representatives of Aninath, wanted to thank the pharmaceutical company for its work, “from Aninath, our most sincere thanks to the Chiesi company and to all its people who have made this important collaboration possible for the creation of the “Family Space” on the 2nd floor transplant center at the Vall d’Hebron Children’s Hospital in Barcelona”.