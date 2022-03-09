Checo Pérez's funny reaction to knowing Verstappen's salary:

The start of the 2022 season of the Formula 1 it’s just around the corner and it comes with a lot of changes. One of them is the great salary of Max Verstappen, after winning the drivers’ championship in 2021. And of course, Czech Perez is no stranger to such quantity.

The Mexican pilot from Red Bul has just found out about the millionaire that his partner will receive from this year. The renewal until 2028 guarantees that the Dutchman earns more than 50 million dollars annually and as a good Aztec representative, Checo sent him a little message to put on the one from Puebla.

“Is that going to win? Well, well deserved, let it be moche”, The Mexican told ESPN, between laughs, after hearing the figure. Later, Checo Pérez was questioned about his future at Red Bull. With a contract only for the season that is about to start, already waiting to negotiate with the high command of the team and sign for more time.

“I have a contract for this season; It’s just beginning, so we haven’t talked about it, I think we are very happy, I am very happy in the team and it will depend on how we start this season; let’s see how soon we start talking about the new contract.

“I would definitely like something longer, right? Find a little more stability in terms of knowing and being able to plan more with a team”, added Checo Pérez.

Checo Pérez confessed to being comfortable with the RB18 days before the season started

Something we could see from Checo Pérez in 2021 was that it had some complications to adapt to the RB16B. Already with experience in Red Bull and even with the changes in all of Formula 1, the Mexican says he feels much more comfortable this year and boasted that working with engineers like Adrian Newey is awesome.

“This car is a bit more normal. It’s ok, it’s still a Red Bull but I feel more comfortable. The cars today are very heavy compared to what we had last year. You feel it, in terms of braking it is a little slower and we have not tested it with little gasoline to see how agile it can be; it’s interesting.

“(Newey) He is a genius and you realize more than that, the passion he has for the sport and for Formula 1, it is incredible. All the time we are in meetings, you are talking to him and he is drawing. They are engineers who spend their lives in the sport and he is an engineer who understands the rider a lot”, assured Checo Pérez in the face of a new challenge with Red Bull.