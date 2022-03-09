Charlie Cox Says Ben Affleck’s Movie Suit ‘Sucks’
During his presence at a convention in Abu Dhabi, the actor charlie cox talked about connecting Daredevil with that of the 2003 film starring Ben Affleck.
When asked if there was any relationship between the two versions, Cox admitted that he only saw her once and that he preferred to distance himself completely to embark on a completely new journey with his version.
Well, I saw it once and then… I wanted to do my thing.
Cox shared that he watched Affleck’s movie after he landed the part, and praised Affleck’s performance as Matt Murdock even though he’s not a huge fan of the film. While complaining about the number of characters the movie tried to pack into the plot, he also flatly stated that the suit “sucks.”
No, after getting the part. She hadn’t seen him before she got the part. I saw it when I got the part and, to be fair, I think Ben Affleck does a very good Matt Murdock, I like his Matt Murdock. I don’t love the movie. I feel like the movie tried to do too much and confused me a bit tonally. They had everyone in that movie, they had Kingpin, they had Bullseye, they had Elektra, they had Karen Page, they had Foggy. It was saturated and it’s two hours. So that was part of that problem. And the suit sucks.