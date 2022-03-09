Champions League | Liverpool resists against Inter to go through the round

Liverpool started with a more than considerable advantage in the run-up to the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. All this, of course, thanks to the 0-2 in favor of the squad prepared by Jürgen Klopp in the first round of their match against Inter de Milan. In this way, the transalpine entity traveled to Merseyside with the complex mission of turning the tables on the big eared.

The offensive trident of the team net It would be made up of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané, seconded from midfield by Curtis Jones, Fabinho Tavares and Thiago Alcántara. As for Simone Inzaghi, he would opt for Alexis Sánchez and Lautaro Martínez for their attack, leaving the everlasting Edin Dzeko on the bench. Therefore, the spades were at the top for a high-carat match.

The Lombard squad would put on good pressure from the opening whistle, trying to make the leather exit uncomfortable from behind their opponent. the braid would invalidate a target of the Nerazzurri for a clear illegal position of Alexis, while Liverpool wanted to test Samir Handanovic. For its part, Trent Alexander-Arnold would be very attentive to compete face to face with Ivan Perisic.

Work of art by Lautaro and expulsion of Alexis

It should also be noted that the shock would be momentarily interrupted by the fainting of a fan in the stands, a problem that has occurred more than once this course. Once said spectator was revived, the stake continued its course with a golden opportunity for Joel Matip. Upon receiving the leather from Andrew Robertson, the defender’s header would crash directly into the crossbar. Shortly after, Milan Skriniar would be providential to lock the defense.

Marcelo Brozovic would try to connect with Lautaro Martínez, but the Argentine could do nothing in the race with Virgil van Dijk. Alisson Becker would have to intervene to prevent Hakan Çalhanoglu’s goal, while Inzaghi would throw in the background of the wardrobe for the second act. Specifically, with Danilo D’Ambrosio’s incursion to the detriment of Stefan de Vrij. Likewise, Alisson would appear again to anticipate Alexis, although the action would be cancelled.

Neither can the two arrivals of a Mohammed Salah which, incredible as it may seem, would not be accurate in the definition. It’s more, the Egypt international would crash the ball into the woodwork on those two occasions. After a first notice, Lautaro would connect a tremendous shoe that would sneak directly through the squad of his opponent’s goal (0 – 1). However, Alexis would throw overboard Inter Milan’s reaction to being expelled for a hard squad on Fabinho. That’s the way it is, Liverpool will play the quarterfinals of the Champions League.