Chamber of Deputies plans to summon Mikel Arriola after violence in Querétaro

The violent events in La Corregidora continue to be talked about and now the Chamber of Deputies plans to set up a working table to discuss the issue.

Jorge Alvarez Maynez, member of the Chamber of Deputies and Secretary General of Citizen Movement Agreements, revealed on networks that it is fully convening Mikel Arriola to talk about the fight in the Queretaro vs Atlas last Saturday.

“We have proposed to the Political Coordination Board to set up a work table regarding what happened at the Corregidora Stadium, in Queretaro. This problem involves the absences and omissions of the State and therefore the first point would be to summon @MikelArriolaP to a dialogue.

“I recognize the unanimous support of all political forces for this proposal and the willingness of all parliamentary groups to work on this issue without partisan colors. We must fill the gaps in the State with common sense and will,” he mentioned in Twitter.

At the moment, the President of the MX League He has not responded, at least on social networks.

