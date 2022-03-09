Cecilia Valdés recreates in “Minecraft” emblematic spaces of the UAEMéx

Derived from the covid-19 pandemic, María Cecilia Valdés Arias, a student of the Bachelor of Computer Systems Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering of the Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEMéx), faced anxiety due to confinement to avoid the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is why it began to create university spaces in the “Minecraft” video game, such as the Rectory, the “Alberto ‘Chivo’ Córdoba” University Stadium and the Faculty of Engineering, with the aim of having a space where he could see the university that had closed its doors, which helped him cope with his anxiety.

Minecraft is a video game programmed in Java that allows the user to access a world made up of cubic objects, where structures can be created to make this world habitable and can be played individually or collectively. Through a game modality known as the server, María Valdés created a world where the recreation of her Rectory, the University Stadium, the Faculty of Engineering and the Cosmovitral are found, where she seeks to share the university spirit in a virtual reality. .

For the reconstruction of these spaces, Mariana took two months in the cosmovitral, due to the lack of practice; However; the last one she built was the Rectory Building, which took her three days, due to the tools she obtained in the game and the skill she developed within it.

Similarly, the video game has a visual component that allows light to be reflected, allowing the user to have a new perspective of seeing the structures that are built. In the case of the constructions of the Maximum House of Studies in Mexico, it gives a different perspective to the one they have in real life through light and colors.

Valdés Arias commented that these university spaces are very special for her, since they have a sentimental value because her teachers, friends and experiences that she has lived during her university education converge in them. She added that video games allow people to live together in virtual communities when they are not nearby. In her particular case, they helped her get through the pandemic in a better way and stay connected with her friends.

(Photo: Portal Special)