Cases of Pulmonary Hypertension on the Island double, according to specialist in pulmonology

The incidence of chronic disease makes it essential to use the pulmonary echocardiogram as an effective weapon in diagnosis.

Dr. Álvaro Aranda, pulmonologist. Photo: Archive of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

“In Puerto Rico our prevalence exceeds 100 cases, because on the Island there are about 600 patients,” and as indicated by the Dr. Alvaro Arandaresearch in the United States reports that for every million people there are 50 cases, which leads the Island to double the presence of patients with pulmonary hypertension.

In an exclusive interview, the pulmonologist revealed that Puerto Rico has a very high incidence of this condition, since it exceeds twice what is indicated in the medical literature, where they also refer that it is a rare or orphan disease.

The specialist clarified that the pulmonary hypertension it is when the pressure in the pulmonary arteries is altered, and it is determined when the joint pressure oscillates between 20/25 and when it relaxes, it goes between 10 and zero.

“When that pressure increases, the pulmonary circulation slows down when you are going to move, you will not have it because there is not good oxygenation,” warned the specialist, who added that this disease is catastrophic that damages the arteries in five years if the patient does not receive the care he requires.

Dr. Aranda explained that the origin of the disease is described in three categories: the first is genetic, the second is hereditary, and the third is due to collagen vascular diseases with an inflammatory process, such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and scleroderma.

The last cause is the one that requires the most attention, in the opinion of the specialist, since the patient may think that it is due to their pre-existing condition. In fact, most diagnoses could take three to four years.

Additionally, Puerto Rico also has an indecency where between 300 and 400 children are born with congenital heart diseases, “one in five will develop pulmonary hypertension in adulthood,” he emphasized.

These clinical scenarios could be detected early by performing an echocardiogram that measures pulmonary pressure, so that the primary physician and cardiologist can refer to a specialist in pulmonary diseases, and act correctly in the treatment of the child or adult.

Another aspect that Dr. Aranda highlighted is that to date there are 14 medications approved by the FDA, which are prescribed by doctors and delivered by specialized pharmacies that control correct use, since this treatment is for life.

Symptoms

The signs and symptoms of pulmonary hypertension they develop slowly and may not be noticed by the patient for months or even years, but it is important to note that symptoms worsen as the disease progresses.

The signs and symptoms of pulmonary hypertension include the following:

Shortness of breath (dyspnea), initially while exercising and over time while at rest

Fatigue

Dizziness or fainting (syncope)

Chest pressure or pain

Swelling (edema) in the ankles, legs, and eventually the abdomen (ascites)

Bluish color to the lips and skin (cyanosis)

Rapid pulse or pounding heartbeat (palpitations)

Lastly, the pulmonologist stressed that although there is no cure for some types of pulmonary hypertensiontreatment can help reduce symptoms and improve quality of life.