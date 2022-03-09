Camilo Vargas visited the injured in the hospital

Midtime Editorial

The gestures of the football family with those injured in the The Corregidora Stadium do not stop. Now the goalkeeper joined Camilo Vargaswho went to Guadalajara Civil Hospital to visit those who are hospitalized there and encouraged them to recover.

The goalkeeper took time to say hello and this was shown by a fan of those who suffered the brawl in the match Roosters– Atlas with a photograph that he published on his social networks where the goalkeeper’s visit is verified.

Until yesterday afternoon, the fans hospitalized in the Guadalajara hospital were Alejandro De La Concha and Hector Garcia, who were transferred from Queretaro to finish his recovery in the city of Guadalajara.

It should be remembered that the brawl that occurred in the The Corregidora Stadium left 26 injured, of which 21 had been discharged until the afternoon of Monday, November 7, while one had been transferred to Mexico City for specialized eye care and two more were taken to Guadalajara. Only one was injured in Querétaro, who was in serious condition.

Thus Camilo Vargas He took the time to be close to the fans after he also witnessed one of the darkest episodes in the history of Mexican soccer. The goalkeeper started in the duel against Gallos.

