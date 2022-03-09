Cameron Diaz shares what she learned from her husband Benji Madden: “He really taught me to value myself”

Cameron Diaz opened up about her relationship with Benji Madden, whom she married in 2015, and what he taught her.

Diaz, 49, reflected on what he learned from the musician, 42, during a recent appearance on the new podcast from the BBC by Michelle Visage, Rule Breakerswhere she revealed that Madden taught her to put herself first.

“He really taught me to value myself a lot more,” she explained. When Visage asked Diaz if “it was something that she expected from her partner,” the star of Charlie’s Angels he answered no.

“I didn’t expect it, because I think I was getting a lot of validation in other places in all these other ways,” Diaz replied. “With our marriage, I really learned how to go with everything. You know what I mean? It was totally like, nothing else comes before this.”

According to Diaz, who has a two-year-old daughter, Raddix, with Madden, her marriage is what she values ​​most in life.

“It’s not hard to do because it’s the most valuable thing I have,” Diaz said of their relationship. “We both say, ‘never mind.’ We know that no matter what happens, we can go and be just a family anywhere and we’re fine. We don’t need any of the things we have except each other.”

The actress again praised Madden, whom she described as someone who is always there for her.

“He’s a guy I can count on,” he added. “He is hilarious and very funny. And he is the best father ever. He could cry, he is the best”.

During an appearance on the podcast by Anna Faris, Anna Faris is UnqualifiedLast September, Diaz shared that he met Madden through his twin brother, Joel, and his wife, Nicole Richie.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden with Vicky Vlachonis (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Goop)

“I met [Benji] Through my now sister-in-law and my brother-in-law, I met them first and then they didn’t set us up, but we were in the same room thanks to them,” he recalled. “Then we met.”

Diaz also noted how, both before and after their first interaction, her now-husband had caught her eye.

“I saw him walk up to me and I was like, ‘Hey, he’s hot, I haven’t seen him before,'” she continued. “But then when I saw him, like who he was, that’s what really made me go, ‘Oh you, you’re special, you’re the one, you’re the hidden treasure of my life.'”