Cameron Diaz says she “never” washes her face and no longer cares about her appearance

It is not often that a star of the caliber of Cameron Diaz He retires with a long career ahead of him and having achieved so much success. The actress was one of the most relevant names in Hollywood romantic comedy with titles like ‘Something’s wrong with Mary’, ‘The Holiday’ or ‘My best friend’s wedding’but decided put an end to his career as an actress.

The star retired from acting a few years ago to focus on raising her daughter named Raddix Maddenwho has with her husband, the rocker benjamin madden.

“I can’t imagine being a mother, at the point where I am now, with my one-year-old daughter, and having to be on a shoot 14 or 16 hours a day away from my daughter,” the actress explained in the program Quarentined With Bruce, although he left open a small possibility to return. “I can’t imagine You can never say never to anything in life and I’m not that kind of person, but going back to making a movie? I don’t think about it“.

Now, after spending a few years away from the media center, she has revealed that enjoy not worrying so much about your appearance. He has called Hollywood a “trap” on the BBC’s Rule Breakers podcast. In the interview she has assured that he does not regret turning down almost 100 million dollars on film contracts.

Thus, one of the advantages that she has admitted to being away from the spotlight is the fact that she does not depend on beauty products, of which she confesses to having “billions” even if she does not use them.

“I’m doing nothing. I like to never wash my face“, has admitted during the talk on International Women’s Day. “I don’t care about my appearance. The last thing I think about on a daily basis is my appearance.”

In addition, she tells how she has become aware of the situation of women in Hollywood: “I am absolutely a victim of all the social objectification and exploitation that women are subjected to […] It’s hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other models of beauty.”

Despite this, Cameron Diaz has not retired from the world of work and currently works as Avaline businesswoman, her own wine maraca ecological that promotes in social networks.

