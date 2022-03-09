Cameron Diaz lowers his feet to the ground as one more human being

Cameron Diaz She lives far from the cameras and spotlights that years ago pointed her out as one of the icons of Hollywood comedy. After her work in the remake of annie, sex-tape or There are no two without three in 2014, decided to get away from the world that raised her to success to focus on herself and on new professional challengesnot having even considered the possibility of returning to his work as an interpreter.

On the occasion of Women’s Day on March 8, the actress reappeared on Michelle Visage’s podcast for BBC to give a vision of her new life and the reasons that led her to leave Hollywood. During her intervention, she did not hesitate to charge against the policies that govern the mecca of cinema when it comes to getting her business afloat, talking about how the canons of beauty were everything and the pressure that this exerted on her.

Diaz defined the charm and glamor of Hollywood as “a trap” from which she escaped after her marriage to Benji Madden in 2015. And it was not because she was short of offers, because it is estimated that she rejected a wide variety of roles for which she could have obtained almost 100 million dollars. She according to her declares, came to feel “a victim of all the social objectifications and exploitations to which women are subjected”valuing that she herself fell into the temptation of buying all that superficial look that is had on female personalities in the industry.

“It’s hard not to, it’s hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beautyand I think that is one of the most important things, because the girl that I have been in these last eight years is like a wild animal, like a beast”, he claimed. For this reason, he currently does not give any importance to his physical appearance, even going so far as to say that he does not even wash his face.

“Literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis is my appearance. I literally do nothing. I like to never wash my face.”he pointed out after affirming that he has “one billion products” collecting dust on their shelves. “Twice a month, if I’m lucky, I’ll say, ‘Oh, I better put this on. Once it works, right?’ Is that all I have to do? I’m just not in that place and it’s not where I put my energy right now.”nuanced

Diaz, who is close to turning 50, is currently focused on leading a healthy and happy life developing professional projects that she considers more rewarding than the pressures of Hollywood. For this reason, in the summer of 2020 she joined her friend Katherine Power and created a brand of organic wines called Avaline, for which it has grapes from Spanish vineyards. And not only that, since she has extended his discourse on the superficiality of Hollywood to self-help books, advice and even fitness.

In this way, the star Charlie’s Angels completely breaks with the canons of the industry, demonstrating that she is closer to being an ordinary citizen who does not care at all about physique, appearances and opinions than a Hollywood icon guided by superficiality. It shouldn’t surprise us though, since with his film roles he already tried to choose works with which to deviate from the established canon. Even in a decade like the 90s where misogyny was still largely prevalent.

“I certainly didn’t do as much as could be done now because of everyone’s awareness of, you know, something like #MeToo.”the actress also commented during the podcast. “There were still parameters. The 1990s, the early years, there was still strong misogyny.”continued before indicating that he chose to face it by playing “tough women”, like his character in Charlie’s Angels and even heroines who represented the “fairy tale”as was his work dubbing Fiona in Shrek.

“Fame is very childish. It’s very much about keeping someone pampered in a state like when we see a little child and think, ‘He’s so pretty, I want him to always be pretty, and if I keep him pretty by always treating him pretty, maybe he’ll stay pretty forever. And that’s how people treat you.”Diaz ended by reflecting on the Hollywood industry and his firm decision to get away from this world.

