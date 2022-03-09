Cameron Diaz affirms that she “never” washes her face and charges against the canons of beauty

Cameron Diaz is one of the most beloved and relevant actresses in the world of romantic comedy. However, the artist decided to move away from the media spotlight and leave Hollywood when she still had a long career ahead of her. His last character on the big screen was in 2014 in the adaptation of ‘Annie’. From there, the interpreter chose to focus on her more familiar life and bet on a new business facet with her own brand of wines.

The actress, star of hits like ‘There’s Something About Mary’, ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ or ‘The Holiday’, among others, has reappeared on the BBC’s ‘Rule Breakers’ podcast to open up about fame, as lived her years of success in Hollywood and criticize the beauty standards to which women are subjected daily. “I always go back to the trap, especially in our society. I am an absolute victim of the objectifications and social exploitation to which women are subjected. I have participated in all of them at some point in my life, ”she begins by saying.

Some canons of beauty to which she was subjected for many years, but which she currently rejects. And it is that Cameron Diaz recognizes that she has stopped giving importance to her image, coming to define herself as “a beast”. “It’s literally the last thing I think about in my day to day life. I don’t spend time at all on the way I look. I never do anything, I don’t even wash my face”, he confesses. “The last eight years, I have been a wild animal. At most I’ve thought about it twice a month, hopefully. ‘I should wear this. Once is enough, right?’ I’m not in a moment right now where I put any energy into it,” she adds.

toxic behaviors

After almost a decade away from the world of acting, Cameron Diaz looks back to recognize the toxic behaviors that came as a result of strong pressure from Hollywood. “You just start to walk away from it and say, ‘why am I sitting here being so mean to myself?’ My body is strong, it is capable. Why am I going to talk bad to him? Why am I going to treat him badly when he has taken me this far?” she says.