Cameron Daz, from acclaimed Hollywood star to making a living selling wine

NNo one could have imagined during the 1990s, when she was one of Hollywood’s most prized actresses, that just 20 years later she would make a living away from the big screen. However, the truth is that Cameron Diaz has reinvented itself in a very different world from the cinema that left in 2014 after a prolific career.

It should be remembered that Cameron Daz would leave his mark since at the age of 22 he made his debut in ‘The Mask’ (1994) with Jim Carrey. Her legacy in the cinema would continue with her participation in other films such as ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’, ‘Something About Mary’ or the remake of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ in which she would give life to Natalie. Not forgetting that she was the voice of Fiona in Shrek.

Hence, the announcement of his sudden goodbye was surprising four years after he starred in his last role in 2014, that of Hannigan in the comedy ‘Annie’ in which he shared a cast with Jamie Foxx, rose byrne and bobby cannavale.

“I began to experience fame when I was 22, so 25 years ago, that’s a long time. The way I see it is that I have given more than half of my life to the public. I feel like it’s okay for me to take some time now to regroup and choose how I want to get back into the world, if at all. I don’t miss acting”, he would confess years later in an interview.

Cameron Daz shows what her new life is like

“It’s funny that no one knows what I’m doing. My time is all mine. I’m not selling any movies, and since I’m not selling anything, I don’t have to give anyone anything. I’m living my time.” lifetime”, add.

Well, despite the fact that it was rumored that Marvel would return her to the seventh art, the truth is that Cameron Daz has made her way as businesswoman, specifically with the line of wines ‘Avaline’ that he has created together with Katherine Power.

As it explains on its website, it is not a came to use, since it is made with “grapes from organic crops without pesticides, without artificial additives and vegan-friendly”. A new life that is also recorded through social networks.

