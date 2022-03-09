British court turns its back on Johnny Depp against newspaper for defamation

But after a highly publicized trial, Judge Andrew Nicol of the London High Court considered in November that what was published “was substantially true” given that “the vast majority of the alleged attacks were proven.”

This Thursday, the Court of Appeals considered in its decision that “the hearings before Judge Nicol were complete and fair and that he thoroughly motivated his conclusions, which have not been shown, not even arguably, that they are vitiated by any error of approach or of law”.

The headline of ‘The Sun’ wondered how British writer JK Rowling could accept this “wife beater” in the movie ‘Fantastic Beasts’, a spin-off from the ‘Harry Potter’ magical universe.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp met in 2011, on the set of the movie ‘Diary of a Seducer’.

(DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS TOLGA AKMEN/AFP)



Claiming to have seen his career threatened by this statement, Depp wanted to clear his reputation but in three weeks of hearings in July in London he ended up exposing his excesses with drugs and his extravagant lifestyle to public scrutiny, in a high-risk maneuver that was ended up coming back against him.

And after the sentence against him, the actor had to give up his role as the evil ‘Gellert Grindelwad’ in the next film in the ‘Fantastic Animals’ series, which will now be played by the Danish Mads Mikkelsen.

Largest libel trial of the 21st century

A spokeswoman for Heard, against whom Depp has a defamation lawsuit in the United States, applauded Thursday’s decision, saying “the evidence presented in the UK was overwhelming and undeniable… Depp committed domestic violence against Amber in no less than 12 occasions and that she feared for her life.