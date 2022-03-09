Bray Wyatt will make his first appearance after leaving WWE



Bray Wyatt He will make his first appearance in a wrestling show after his dismissal from WWE. The former Universal Champion will be part of the Showcase of Legends 7 show which will take place this Sunday, March 13 in Albany, New York.

Bray Wyatt will participate in an autograph signing session to be held before the show. Trish Stratus, NWA Champion Matt Cardona, Dustin Rhodes, Brian Myers, WWE Hall of Fame member Rikishi and AEW Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD, among others, have also been confirmed for this show.

It will not be the only appearance of Bray Wyatt in a wrestling show. The most interesting announcement has been his presence at the WrestleCon 2022 convention to be held the weekend of WrestleMania in Dallas, Texas.

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE on July 31, 2021. According to various reports, his contract termination included a 90-day non-compete clause, a condition that did not allow him to appear in other companies. Said clause expired on Friday, October 29. Currently, Bray Wyatt is still working on the production of a horror film and his closest contacts have denied a return to professional wrestling on a regular basis.

