BLACKPINK: “Kill this love” sounds in Nicolas Cage’s “The Weight of Talent” movie with Pedro Pascal, BLINK | Asian culture

the girl group BLACKPINK is a fashion icon, after learning that its members are ambassadors of distinguished clothing brands. Currently, Jennie stole the show during Chanel’s Fall-Winter Ready-to-Wear show during Paris Fashion Week 2022 on March 8.

Now, the group draws the attention of the whole world, since one of its songs appeared in the trailer for the new Nicolas Cage movie.

How did BLACKPINK’s song come out?

On December 15, 2021, the trailer for the film “the weight of talent”, with the participation of Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal. However, the BLACKPINK fan club did not realize that one of the songs of the group appeared in the middle of the video.

Recently, on March 9, 2022, a new trailer for the film came out again. Nicolas Cage and you can hear the song “Kill this love” of 2019 during the scene in which the 58-year-old actor finds out that his friend was not what he seemed. Now, he will have to capture it to turn it over to the law.

Nicolas Cage will be himself in the movie “The Weight of Talent”. Photo: Culture

BLINK reaction

The video was revealed at 10.00 am on March 9, and BLINK is already posting on social media that they are excited about the idea of ​​a BLACKPINK song appearing on a Hollywood tape. Given this, the majority indicated that they will go to see the film when it opens in theaters.

BLINK comments on Twitter. Photo: capture Twitter

What will “The Weight of Talent” be about?

Actor Nicolas Cage will play himself in the new film “The Weight of Talent”, who wants to get a role in a Quentin Tarantino production. Along the way, he meets Javi (Peter Pascal), his biggest fan. However, he has a secret that will put Nicolas on the CIA’s radar to catch him.

In “The weight of talent” will be Pedro Pascal from “The Mandalorian”. Photo: Filmaffinity

BLACKPINK “Kill this love” lyrics

“We all commit to love. That makes you cry. We are all making love. That kills you inside, yes. We must kill this love. Yes, it’s sad, but true. We have to kill this love. Before he kills you too. Kill this love.”