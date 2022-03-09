‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Arrested After Mistakenly Believing He Was a Bank Robber

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler mistook him for a bank robber and was arrested after trying to withdraw money from his bank account. Coogler confirmed the incident, which happened in January, was sent to Variety after it was first reported by TMZ.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Coogler, who is currently filming the sequel to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Atlanta, Georgia, walked into a bank in town and handed the teller a note that read, “I’d like to withdraw $12,000.” in cash from my checking account. Please account. The money is elsewhere. I would like to be conservative.

The deal caused an alarm, according to the report, and bank employees called the police. Coogler and two other people with him were arrested and later released.

Coogler told Variety: “This situation should never have happened… However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to their satisfaction and we moved on.”

Prior to 2018’s international box office hit Black Panther, Coogler directed the 2015 Rocky Creed spinoff starring Michael B Jordan and Sylvester Stallone, and his 2013 directorial debut Fruitvale Station, about a police murder in real life who also appeared in Jordan in the role of the leader.