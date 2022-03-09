Biden will launch a project to create a digital dollar

Will the greenback change era? The American President, Joe Bidenwill announce this Wednesday the launch of a project that seeks to create a “digital dollar”, the White House announced on Tuesday: a path in which hundreds of countries are already advancing, at different speeds.

The mandatary will sign an executive order which directs his administration to give “the highest priority to the development and investigation of a potential central bank digital currency” (CBDC) for the United States, according to a statement.

“We must be very, very careful in our analysis because the implications” in case of adopting the digital dollar “would be very profound for the country whose currency is the world’s main reserve currency,” said a senior White House official, on condition of anonymity. .

The senior official also assured that the most advanced digital currency projects in other countries or monetary zones “do not threaten” the dominance of the dollar, which ensures the United States a privileged place in world finance.

According to the White House, more than 100 countries have launched digital currencies or are considering doing so.

The United States has been studying the project for some time, but until now there had been no coordinated efforts to launch a digital dollar.

The worldwide rise of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, and the growing use of digital payment systems, sparked interest in creating an official digital currency.

Coins and bills

Digital currency is the dematerialized equivalent of coins and bills, which are actually direct credits to central banks. So, if it is official, it could then be used without going through the intermediary of a bank, which is currently necessary for these digital currencies. States want to avoid leaving space to private actors or foreign powers.

More broadly, Biden will also ask the federal administration study the risks related to the development of cryptocurrencieswhether they are financial risks or security risks, such as their use for criminal purposes that in any way threaten national security.

A senior official assured that the administration “will continue to strongly combat” any use of cryptocurrencies that serve “to avoid US sanctions and that also applies to Russia”, which has faced heavy Western sanctions since it invaded Ukraine.

The same source, however, estimated that in the case of Russia, he does not think “that the use of cryptocurrencies is a viable means to evade financial sanctions” that seek to separate the country from world financial circuits.

The White House noted that, according to some studies, about 16% of American adults invested in or used cryptocurrencies.

“The development of digital assets offers the opportunity for the United States to reinforce its dominance in finance and technology, but it also has important consequences for consumer protection, financial stability, national security and the environment,” the statement said. .