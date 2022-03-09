Barras in Mexico: background and violence in the stadiums

Barras: background and violence in stadiums. Photo: Cuartoscuro

It is called “brave bars”to the group of radical fans who organize themselves through very defined characteristics, to encourage and support a soccer team, even using violence as the main axis inside and outside the stadiums.

To think that Pachuca was the one that brought the Barras Bravas from South America to Mexican soccer and now not even fans have pic.twitter.com/NeuOyoW8L1 — Ing. ESPI – Specialist in seduction (@ElEspitia83) March 6, 2022

They were owned by South America and in particular of Argentina. They wear clothes, uniforms and rags that distinguish them. They sing the famous chants in favor of their team and against their rivals, in which they express their territoriality, violence and exalt their identity, because in their neighborhoods they are capable of dying around a football bar.

They have assigned places in the stands of a stadium. They wear their team colors, whether in the form of a t-shirt and even wear makeup. Some come to have so much passion for their team that they get their team’s shield or the faces of the institution’s star players tattooed.

They use blankets, flags and carry drums so that the leaders of the bars encourage all the members to sing during the 90 minutes or more that a soccer game lasts. They even hand out posters, but when they arrived in Mexico in the 1990s, little by little they appropriated the show.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was the outbreak of violence that we witnessed last weekend in the stadium of the Queretaro starring Los Gallos and Atlas bars, which officially left 26 injured. However, for two decades, violence in the stands of stadiums has been present.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Could Querétaro be disaffiliated because of what happened in the match against Atlas? This is what the regulations say

for a football fan who assiduously attends the stadiums, it is already common to observe aggressions for wearing a shirt of the opposing team. Although, the most subtle ones may be that they throw liquid or garbage when you accidentally pass near the stands where they meet. It is also common to observe more aggressive behaviors that can lead to blows.

The on-field rivalries game between the teams of the first division of Mexican soccer went to the bars. Thus we have rivalries within Mexican soccer such as América-Pumas, Tigres-Monterrey, Chivas-América, which set off the alarms of the public and private security authorities, which must execute protocols so that these groups do not reach a confrontation within and outside the stadiums.

Several years, Mexico imported the tradition of the bars of South America to national football. The Mexican bars have been protagonists of lawsuits and battles inside and outside the stadium. The most famous bars in Mexico are:

The Tito Tepito (Atlantean)

Malkriados/ Dragon Legion (Puebla)

The Komun (Saints)

The Lokos from Above (Leon)

Bar 47 / Red Guard (Veracruz)

Ultratuza Bar (Pachuca)

The Blue Blood (Blue Cross)

Albiazul Resistance (Querétaro)

Bar 51 (Atlas)

Addiction (Monterrey)

The Irreverent/Legion 1908 (Chivas)

The Brave Dog (Toluca)

The Monumental/Ritual of Kaos (America)

Free and Lokos (Tigers) La Rebel/La Plus (Pumas)

Rivalries exalt passions and that happens in the Monterrey classic with the bars the Monterey and of tigers that have sparked brawls outside the stadiums. The same happens with the Rebel of Cougars and the Monumental America. The different bars Blue Cross, Santos, Pachuca they get to throw objects at the trucks of rival teams and there is also the damage they cause to other people’s property.

what happened in Queretaro it was a matter of time before another violent incident broke out. Now the fans ask that Mexico withdraw the venue for the 2026 World Cup, given that there were several omissions in the security protocols for a match that already had a history and forms of violence between the bars of roosters and red and black.

Barras: background and violence in the stadiums

1. White Roosters vs Atlas (2007)

The first history of violence between roosters and red and black It happened in 2007, during the crucial match that defined the relegation of that season. The red and black they won 2-0 at white roosters and with that they were sent to the Liga de Ascenso, which unleashed, with the frustration of the Querétaro supporters, a pitched fight at the Jalisco stadium.

2. White Roosters vs Atlas (2012)

Again, white roosters disputed relegation against Atlas in the regular season. The match ended tied at zero goals, but the result gave Atlas a point that placed it above Gallos in the percentage. Frustrated, the Querétaro bar attacked “Barra 51” with bottles, cans and stones. The Jalisco police intervened and there was destruction and fires outside the stadium.

3. Saints vs. Tigers | Closing 2016

The match, which ended with a 2-1 victory for Santos over Tigres, had moments of violence when the bars of both teams attacked each other in the stands and garbage cans, sticks and buckets were thrown. There were several injured.

4. Veracruz vs. Tigres (Closure 2016)

On matchday 7, fans of Veracruz and Tigers they got involved in blows in the stands of the stadium of the extinct sharks and even the players and Ricardo Tuca Ferretti had to intervene to ask the fans not to heat up any more.

5. Gallos fans attack a cougar fan (2017)

roosters and Cougars They took to the field wearing a shirt to combat violence in the stadiums. It was useless, because at the end of the game videos showed five Gallos Blancos pseudo-fans on Bernardo Quintana Avenue beating a UNAM Pumas supporter.

6. Rayados vs Tigres (Apertura 2019)

the bars of Tigres and Monterey They clashed around the stadium, which left several injured. One person nearly died after being run over and brutally beaten.

7. San Luis vs. Queretaro (Apertura 2019)

On Matchday 14 of the 2019 Apertura, the Gallos defeated Atlético de San Luis 2-0 at the Alfonso Lastras stadium. The referee suspended the game after clashes in the stands, with sticks, stones, and bottles. The bars invaded the field of play five minutes from the end. The sanctions were a fine and a veto for the bars of the two teams.

These are the behaviors of bars that should no longer occur inside and outside the stadiums. It is necessary that the fans review their behavior and that the authorities comply with the security protocols to offer security to the teams and the families. The videos of violence that circulated on the net show the brutality with which these radical groups acted.