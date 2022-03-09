Barras in Corregidora behaved like organized crime: Jorge Fernández

Journalist Jorge Fernandez Menendez stated that the baristas who carried out the barbarism at Corregidora Stadium from Queretaroduring the game between white roosters and Atlasbehaved in the same way as members of the organized crime.

In interview with Joaquin Lopez-Doriga for your space Radius FormulaFernández Menéndez stated that if you want to solve the problem of the bars in the mexican soccermust be attacked in the same way that attempts are made to eradicate organized crime.

This is a very particular case, even because of the type of aggression: beating people, stripping them naked, humiliating them is a way of acting by organized crime, that’s what these personnel did. Hopefully those who are detained also clarify their relations with the criminal world, “he said.

“Not even the issue is that the visiting clubs cannot go to the local clubs, it is also a fact that these clubs not only hit the clubs of their rivals, they extort, steal, sell drugs with their own supporters, it is only a support group for his entire team,” he explained.

That is organized crime what we have, we have to interpret it that way and we have to attack it that way if we want to solve the problem”, he pointed out.

The violence generated in Corregidora Stadium last Saturday left a total of 26 injured people as balance. Images of barbarism went around the world.

SORRY EVENING! ????✖ The violence took over La Corregidora and the altercations moved to the field of play… Queretaro 0-1 Atlas#gallosxFOX pic.twitter.com/m8NN7ktvME – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) March 6, 2022

After the events, the Queretaro Prosecutor’s Office issued 26 arrest warrants, of which it has already completed 14. At the beginning of the hearings in the case, at the moment only six people have been linked to the process, while two more were released because the judge did not have the necessary evidence, however, the state authorities detailed that they will appeal said sentence in the coming days.

Fernandez Menendez He pointed out that the bars in Mexican soccer have a great influence on the clubs, and that they even carry out drug dealing actions.

“(The clubs) are no longer giving them free tickets as was the case before, but (the barristas) continue to have great support: they finance them, consult them about hiring, are sometimes in training and travel with the team. We’re talking about a real power factor in that realm,” he stated.

“Some bars handle drug dealing inside and outside the stadium, in their neighborhoods. The problem is not the consumption of beer, it is everything else that is consumed in these groups. There are some videos where before the acts of violence occur there is a signal for when methamphetamine is requested, which is with the index finger and thumb. It is part of everything that was moving on Saturday in Corregidora”, he added.

He stressed that what happened on Saturday at the Corregidora Stadium between the Gallos Blancos and Atlas bars is an example of the situation of violence that prevails in the country.

“It is still an extension of society, it is no coincidence that we have between 80 and 100 deaths a day in the country, the events are more and more brutal, there are more massacres. It is reality, we cannot be surprised that we have seen this reality in a soccer stadium, if it is not controlled in one area, it will not be controlled in the other, ”he argued.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital