Ariana Grande, the new famous that will appear in Fortnite

Fortnite continues its massive events with more invitations to world-class artists and the turn this time goes to the American singer Ariana Grande.

The event this time will be the rift toura series of concerts that will start from the next 6th August and that they will last a whole week so that all players have more than one opportunity to participate in the celebration, as revealed by the official account of the game on Twitter.

The Rift Tour will apparently be a massive and interactive experience in which the artist will not only perform as is traditionally the case, changes will also be integrated into the game’s own maps that will adapt to musical changes and a variety of artistic decisions by the singer.

As recommended by Epic Games, responsible for Fortnite, the ideal for players is arrive at least 60 minutes before each performance officially begins. This decision is not only to prepare the servers, because lacking 30 minutes For the start of the event, the “Rift Tour Playlist”, a series of interactive experiences that will mix music with important events within the game for users to participate.

Once the event officially begins, it is likely to happen in a similar way to other artists invited to the game, so the digital concert will not only feature the singer doing a live performance, on the contrary, it is more likely to be a pre-recorded mix with the presence of a virtual avatar based on Ariana Grande herself .

As mentioned above, several artists have already been invited into the game to perform a variety of virtual events. Among the guests have participated recognized personalities such as marshmello and deadmau5often during large party-type events where players cannot shoot or attack each other.

One of these events that has stood out the most for its innovative proposal was the one that included the famous singer Travis Scott, who appeared in the game through a large hologram that transported players across the map. The participation of Ariana Grande had already been rumored before, so many expect it to happen in a similar way to the previous presentations.

As part of the event, in a now common tradition within the game, it was announced a number of collectibles in the form of gear and themed cosmetics so that players can buy or claim after completing a series of challenges while doing part of the experience. Many of these accessories will also be available to users who simply attend one of the presentations.

The exact dates of “Fortnite Rift Tour” They are presented on the official page of the event along with the complete catalog of rewards. Fortnite is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

