Anne Hathaway wears a peculiar mask on the set of “WeCrashed”

Anne Hathaway is testing a new protection to leave masks behind, today’s masks with stickers for her.











Now that he is filming the series “WeCrashed” which will be broadcast on Apple TV, again attracted attention, since he arrived at the recording set with a transparent mask full of stickers through which his face is not seen if seen from the front, but on one side he leaves revealing her perfect skin.











It seems that Anne got tired of the friction and perspiration that face masks cause and opted to use this ZShield “Wrap” mask that frees her face with Las Vegas stickers, a coffee pot and a trash can, among other images. She as she walked in a blue Apiece Apart dress and silver Birkenstock sandals.











Ready to step into the role of Rebekah Neimann, WeWork’s Chief Brand Officer and wife of company CEO Adamn Neuman, whose role is played by Jared LetoAnne promises to do another performance that she does not miss as it has happened in each of her choices.











It was recently revealed that the main actress who had been considered for the role of Andy Sachs in “Devil wears Prada” was Rachel McAdams, who refused three times to take the role. Fortunately, Meryl Streep had seen Anne in “Brokeback Mountain” and recommended her for the role, the rest is history.











