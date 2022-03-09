Anne Hathaway has finally found a balance in her diet

Throughout his career, Anne Hathaway it has undergone a few physical transformations.

The first and most recent was her pregnancy and the birth of her first child, after which she returned to work shooting the film in a matter of months. Ocean’s Eight without first trying to star in one of those miraculous comebacks that are almost the exclusive domain of celebrities.





The following year, she herself was in charge of announcing through her social networks that she had accepted a new role that would force her to gain weight, to warn critics and ‘haters’ that they didn’t bother to point out the obvious.

And of course, no one – herself the first – has forgotten the drastic weight loss she suffered to get into the skin of Fantine on The Miserables’.

The solution

Based on what he has learned from all these experiences, the Hollywood star has come to the conclusion that the best way to feel good in his own skin is to go for moderation in his diet, even if this meant recently giving up the veganism that he embraced after getting into in the skin of cat woman and admit that sometimes you also deserve to break your own rules.

“With food, my number one priority is to buy food that doesn’t come in a plastic container. Having said that, it is also true that I try not to eat red meat or pork. But in general, I don’t take any of these diets out there too seriously,” he revealed in a new interview with the magazine. shape.

“Finding a balance when it comes to staying fit has been very important to me, for too long the norm was that I felt bad about myself and I wanted to break that cycle.”

On the other hand, she is the first to admit that she is not exactly in a position to give too much advice, as if she were some kind of guru of physical and mental well-being.

“Some days I still have to say to myself: ‘Wow, you tripped over the same stone again.’ But learning to be less hard on yourself while discovering who you are is something I wish on everyone, “she notes.

