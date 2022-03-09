Angelina Jolie remembers the situation of women in Afghanistan

Last summer the Taliban took control of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, when the United States withdrew its troops from the country located in the Islamic region. Since then, the media focus has settled on the controversial and unfair situation that women were already announcing then, in which their rights would be completely skewed if the Afghan people were once again subjected to the Taliban regime. A situation that went viral for a few weeks and that, like so many other social causes that monopolize the headlines of half the world, gradually dissolved until it was relegated to a much less consumed news section. But the situation there has not changed one iota.

This is how Angelina Jolie remembered it last weekend through Instagram, where she shared an emotional letter she received written by an Afghan woman recounting the social situation they live in that country. A cruelty that the interpreter of 46 has reminded her more than 12 million followers: “An Afghan woman sends me this letter. I’m protecting her identity, but she still hasn’t been able to go back to school since the Taliban took over. Now women are arrested simply for protesting peacefully, ”she recalled in a photo that is already close to 400,000 likes.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The heartbreaking letter, a reality that we cannot forget

The Oscar winner drew the attention of the social network through an excerpt from said letter that narrates a terrifying first-person experience. From the necessary anonymity, these are the words of the young woman that Jolie now verbalizes:

“It gives me the feeling that women no longer have the right to speak or use our words. Women’s rights are being taken away and they are not being allowed to do anything in the country. A few weeks ago, when the Taliban arrested two women who just raised their voices to ask for their rights and freedom, I thought that this was the end and that I would no longer be able to leave the house or even speak as a girl that I am”.

Hard story that reminds us that, despite the fact that this situation no longer happens as it should on the media agenda, it should not be forgotten. “Follow what happens in Afghanistan, where women are taken from their homes at gunpoint at night and disappear”, stressed the actress who has previously been a UN ambassador and has worked to help refugees for years. If you want to help the women of Afghanistan and you don’t know how, here we tell you how you can do it.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io