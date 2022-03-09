América and Chivas call on the fans to have a ‘Clásico without colors’

The tragic fight in The corrector continues to echo in Mexican soccer. Now, America and Chivas they launched a call to have a ‘Classic without colors‘.

The institutions came together to eradicate violence in the stadiums of our country, for which they published a statement for their fans.

“The joy of soccer is in its people: the children with their flags, the fans with their faces painted, the united families… the color. Today there is no joy in Mexican soccer, the actors of violence end the passion.

“With the National Classics just around the corner, we have millions of chivabrothers and Americanists a unique opportunity, according to the greatness and history of our institutions,” the statement said.

Therefore, fans are invited to attend the classics (both male and female) using the color white.

“From these National Classic (men’s and women’s), we invite the rojiblanca and azulcrema fans to expel fear and violence from our courts, attending both games dressed in white”, they add.

