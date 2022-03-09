All the challenges of Week 13 of Chapter 3 of Season 1 of Fortnite
Weekly challenges are a good way to get experience in Fortnite, that’s why we bring you the missions corresponding to this Week 13 of Chapter 3 of Season 1.
These are the challenges of week 13:
- Use Spider-Man’s Web Shooters and swing under an arch in Desert Arch, Vast Viaduct or Covered Bridge (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
- Throw a medkit, bandage or shield potion of any kind while sliding (0/3) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
- Open food boxes in Condo Canyon or Fishing Town (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE
- Collect metal in Shipwreck Slide, Los Molinos or Blighted Shores (0/100) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE
- Collect Bars (0/300) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
- Damage enemies with a Pump and Ram Shotgun (0/200) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP
- Use a Healthy Splash at a gas station (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE
Once completed you will have a total of 175,000 Season experience points which will be added to your current level. Remember that you have one week to complete the missions, so you will have until March 11 to get all the seasonal experience points.