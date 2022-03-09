All the challenges of Week 13 of Chapter 3 of Season 1 of Fortnite

Weekly challenges are a good way to get experience in Fortnite, that’s why we bring you the missions corresponding to this Week 13 of Chapter 3 of Season 1.

These are the challenges of week 13:

Use Spider-Man’s Web Shooters and swing under an arch in Desert Arch, Vast Viaduct or Covered Bridge (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Throw a medkit, bandage or shield potion of any kind while sliding (0/3) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Open food boxes in Condo Canyon or Fishing Town (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Collect metal in Shipwreck Slide, Los Molinos or Blighted Shores (0/100) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Collect Bars (0/300) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Damage enemies with a Pump and Ram Shotgun (0/200) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Use a Healthy Splash at a gas station (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Once completed you will have a total of 175,000 Season experience points which will be added to your current level. Remember that you have one week to complete the missions, so you will have until March 11 to get all the seasonal experience points.