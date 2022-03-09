All the Batman movies, ordered from best to worst

On March 4, ‘The Batman’ was released, the new Bat Man movie starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz and directed by Matt Reeves.

Batman is one of the Superheros most admired and most mysterious, because he does not have superpowers, but is moved by his unwavering sense of justice and his heroism consists of the skills for fighting and strategy, as well as his technological devices.

Throughout the history of cinema, Batman has been represented on many occasions and there have been many actors who have embodied the mysterious hero with a black cape. Each version brings a different touch and highlights more of a facet of Bruce Wayne, but the essence of Batman always remains.

Here’s a look at the top Batman movies, ranked from best to worst:

Batman Begins (2005)

The 3 movies Christopher Nolan They turned the Batman franchise upside down and showed a much darker and more tragic superhero, far removed from what Bruce Wayne and Gotham had been in the last films of the 90s. A trilogy embodied in its entirety by Christian bale as Batman, considered by many one of the best in this role. The first installment was later greatly displaced by the commercial successes of the following 2, but it was really the most consistent in its script and the roundest and darkest.

Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Another dawn of the Batman franchise, this time by the hand of Zack Snyder, a highly anticipated movie by fans of the DC universe as it was the first to include 2 of the mythical superheroes: Superman and Batman together. In addition, it served as a presentation to the ‘Justice League’. In this film, Ben Affleck is the one who gives life to the billionaire Bruce Wayne and henry cavill He plays Superman, a role that he already embodies in several films more focused on the Clark Kent story and that come together in this film. Although not everyone considers them a Batman movie, but a shared superhero role, the great weight of the Bat Man character in the plot is forceful and despite the criticism, it convinced the fans. Not so much Affleck, but perhaps too carefully.

The Dark Knight (2008)

The second installment of the Nolan saga was logically overshadowed by the great character of the Joker. A version of the ‘clown’ much more sinister, intelligent and different from everything that came before. One of the most remembered performances of Heather Ledger. It is usually considered one of the best Batman movies, if not the best, but we think it is a bit oversized and perhaps too long, at 2 and a half hours.

Batman (2022)

The last appearance of Bruce Wayne on the big screen has just taken off in the cinema at the hands of Matt Reeves. In this new version, the cast is headed by Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. A film with an impressive staging and a performance by Pattinson who gives life to a more intense and tormented Bruce Wayne but without losing the essence of Batman. It is already the most successful in terms of box office, but it has not convinced everyone. Despite this, it is considered one of the best.

The Dark Knight: Legend Rises (2012)

Nolan’s brilliant saga closed with ‘The Legend Reborn’, where the villain Bane stands out, played by an extraordinary Tom Hardy. However, and although it is considered one of the best Batman movies, its long duration and the variety of plots and characters treated, including a Catwoman embodied by Anne Hathaway, which is more than covered by the rest of a 165-minute film. Until Marion Cotillard it takes away stardom.

Batman (1989)

Tim Burton’s movie featured a Batman who has become iconic. It was the first film in which this superhero could be seen on the big screen, played by Michael Keaton, a Batman who became a legend. In addition, the villain is up to the task, since the Joker was Jack Nicholson in one of his most brilliant performances. Over time, he seems to us to be a somewhat naive Batman, typical of other times.

Batman Returns (1992)

Tim Burton continued the adventures of Batman with this film in which Catwoman also appears, played by Michelle Pfeiffer, and another mythical villain from the comics, the penguin, who in this film was played by Danny Devito. Weaker than its predecessor, it did not displease the fans of that time, very different from those of today.

Batman Forever (1995)

End of the 90s Burton saga and beginning of another Batman concept directed by Joel Schumacher. A much more bizarre film with diametrically opposed Nicholson-style villains. Not only does the Joker appear, but also the enigma, brought to life by Jim Carrey. The new Bruce Wayne is Val Kilmer and as part of the main cast there is also Tommy Lee Jones, who plays ‘two faces’ and Chris O’Donnell, who appears as Robin.

Batman and Robin (1997)

Second film by Joel Schumacher but with a total change of cast, except for Robin. Yes, a continuation of Batman with another Batman. George Clooney gives life in this film to Bruce Wayne and Chris O’Donnell continues as Robin, because in the previous one his role is a mere presentation. It will be in this film when you can see the classic duo of comics, although despite this it did not enjoy a good review. Noteworthy are the papers of umma thurman as Poison Yvy, arnold schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze and Alice Silverstone like Batgirl. Most were highly questionable.