ALL Ariana Grande’s missions and how to complete them

Between the missions of the Punch Cards of fortnite battle royale for Season 8: Cubic we have the ariana grande missions. This is everything you need to know about how to activate them, how to complete them, and the rewards you will get for doing so.

Where is Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande is in Coast Believer, on the northwest coast of Battle Island. Look for her in the dock area.

Phase 1 of 5: Take a record and put it on a mixer

Objective: 0/2.

0/2. Reward: 30,000 Season XP.

To complete this quest, go to aprs ski (the southernmost marked location of the mission), go to the dance floor and you will locate the record box next to the mixer. Take the CD and put it next to it. There are more locations where you can do this, but this is the easiest.

Phase 2 of 5: Examine the footprints of El Sentinel

Objective: 0/2.

0/2. Reward: 30,000 Season XP.

To complete this mission you will have to go to the locations marked on the map and look for the footprints of a Sentinelthe giant monsters that now swarm the island.

They look like what you see under these lines:

you will have to visit two footprint locations in order to complete the mission.

Phase 3 of 5: Collect tokens from eliminated cube monsters

Objective: 0/5.

0/5. Reward: 30,000 Season XP.

In this mission you will have to enter The Parallel or an Anomaly and remove monsters from the Cube. In doing so, they will drop items to collect to complete it.

Phase 4 of 5: Reveals the command symbol

Objective: 0/1.

0/1. Reward: 30,000 Season XP.

To complete this mission you must go to any of the 5 locations marked in the challenge (Costa Creyente, Alameda Afligida, Campo Calgine, Cultivos Corrientes or Ciudad Comercio) and approach the object to appear on the minimapa kind of transparent banner.

To “reveal” it, you have to get close to the luminous poles around him and do what the gesture indicates What do you see: jump, use the pickaxe, a gesture…

Phase 5 of 5: Launch warning flares

Objective: 0/2.

0/2. Reward: 30,000 Season XP.

To complete this mission you must go to two of the five points marked on the map. Once in them, he locates the rockets to shoot them.